...Snow likely later tonight through Tuesday morning...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...Periods of snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Wind
gusts as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...The Lander Foothills and eastern slopes of the Wind
River Range.
* WHEN...Tonight through Tuesday morning. This heaviest snow and
lowest visibility is expected between 3 am and 8 am Tuesday
morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winter driving conditions with snow covered
roads and reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow.
The RSHS and GRHS dance teams presented a spirit showcase on Saturday, Jan. 22.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Rock Springs High School and Green River High School dance teams hosted a spirit showcase in RSHS gym on Saturday, Jan. 22.
With the teams preparing to perform at the Wyoming High School State Spirit Competition on Friday, Jan. 28, this gave them an opportunity to perform in front of friends, family and members of the community.
Laura Christensen, head coach of the Rock Springs High School dance team, has been with the program for 20 years.
Debi Kovick, head coach of the Green River High School dance team, has been with the program for seven years.
“The spirit showcase is an event that we hold for our kids to get their jitters out and to help them perform,” Christensen said. “It helps them know what to expect while performing in front of a live audience.”
“It gives us an opportunity to have a dress rehearsal before they perform at the competition,” Kovick said. “It’s the first time that they get to wear their performance costumes that they wear at the state competition.
Both the RSHS and GRHS dance teams will present and Jazz and hip-hop routines at the competition. GRHS competes at the 3A level and RSHS competes at the 4A level.
Leading up to the competition, both dance teams put in several months of practice in order to prepare.
“We started back in June 2021 to get ready for the competition,” Christensen said. “
“We select our teams in late April and then go to camp over the summer,” Kovick said. “Then from there, we start learning our state routines and it’s just an ongoing process leading up to competition day.”
The RHSH team has 16 members and the GRHS team has 12 members.
“We would just like to say thank you to the community for supporting our program,” said Christensen. “We’re kind of like a year-round program, where we’re preparing around 10 months out of the year.
“We put in a lot of hard work so it’s nice to see everyone come out to support the teams.”