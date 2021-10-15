Tiger Band
Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

CASPER – The 2021 Wyoming State Marching Band Festival takes place in Casper on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The event is filled with marching bands from all over the state, giving them the chance to showcase their talents.

The Rock Springs High School and Green River High School bands will some of the first to perform during the day. 

The Tiger Marching Band is the first of the day. They will warm up at 2:30 p.m. and will perform at 3 p.m.

The Green River High School Band is the third. They will be warming up at 3 p.m. and will have their performance at 3:30 p.m.

For those who can’t make the event, the NFHS Network will be streaming it live for a small cost. The link to NFHS Network can be found here.

