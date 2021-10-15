RSHS and GRHS headline Wyoming State Marching Band on Oct. 16 in Casper By Rocket Miner Staff Oct 15, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CASPER – The 2021 Wyoming State Marching Band Festival takes place in Casper on Saturday, Oct. 16.The event is filled with marching bands from all over the state, giving them the chance to showcase their talents.The Rock Springs High School and Green River High School bands will some of the first to perform during the day. The Tiger Marching Band is the first of the day. They will warm up at 2:30 p.m. and will perform at 3 p.m.The Green River High School Band is the third. They will be warming up at 3 p.m. and will have their performance at 3:30 p.m.For those who can’t make the event, the NFHS Network will be streaming it live for a small cost. The link to NFHS Network can be found here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Casper Green River Music State Nfhs Network Band Marching Band Wyoming State Marching Band Festival Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Arrest Report: Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 9 Merchant of the Month: Bi-Rite keeps making history Arrest Report: Saturday, October 9, 2021 Teeing Off: Green River's Isabell Salas drives dream toward LPGA Stinchcomb squashes state pumpkin record Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.