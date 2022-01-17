ROCK SPRINGS – About 200 educators and 400 students from around Wyoming attended the WHSAA/WMEA All State Music Honor Ensembles and Conference at Rock Springs High School.
RSHS band members were getting prepared for the opening concert that kicked off the three-day conference in the band room on Sunday evening.
RSHS freshman Taylor Smith plays the clarinet. She had a feeling it was going to be a full house.
“I’m just nervous because it’s a bigger audience,” Smith said. “We’ll do great though.”
RSHS senior Jaxon Smith has been playing the trumpet for seven years because he thinks “it’s a cool thing to do.”
RSHS junior Shelby Leatham is looking forward to meeting new friends during the conference.
“It’s important to also work together to make it sound great,” she pointed out.
The auditorium was packed with music supporters from around the state on Sunday, Jan. 16.
103 RSHS Symphonic Band students performed “Spear of Justice” which was written by Toby Fox but arranged by RSHS juniors Chris Johnson and Ty Clark.
They kept the audience at the edge of their seats with “The Epic of Gilgamesh,” an exotic composition made up of six movements by Robert Rumbelow. This piece is based on the poem of the same name, regarding the life of Gilgamesh, an ancient Persian ruler.
After the RSHS Symphonic Band left the stage, the Wyoming Jazz Educators Big Band captivated the audience and fellow musicians with bop, ragtime and boogie-woogie tunes.
Beatles fans especially enjoyed the band’s version of “Eleanor Rigby.”
Rock Springs High School hosted the WHSAA/WMEA All State Music Honor Ensembles and Conference in 2008.
Band director Brian Redmond has been teaching at RSHS for nine years. He was more than thrilled to host it this year.
“One of the things we wanted to show is ‘Rock Springs is open for business!’” Redmond exclaimed. “We can host stuff and do a dang good job of it!”
Redmond was beyond amazed at the help he received from campus employees, community members, students and families.
“I came in on Friday expecting to move a lot of tables but the custodial staff and the maintenance crew just knocked it out of the park,” he shared. “I couldn’t keep up with them. They were moving so fast.”
He added, “Students and parents were here to help - I had so much help, I had to turn people away because I didn’t have enough work for them to do.
“Literally, everyone just stepped up. They did a great job.”
It takes more than a few weeks to put the event together.
“I’ve been working on this for five years and I’m glad it’s here,” he mentioned. “We have a great community, great kids, great parents and we need to share that with the state.”
Redmond has been a band director for 17 years.
As a sophomore in high school, he participated in an event similar to the All State Music Honor Conference. Some of the students around him were complaining about how much work had to be done to put the event together but Redmond said that “if school was like this every day, I’d never leave!”
From that moment on, being a band director became his goal.
“When I walked into Rock Springs High, I said to myself ‘I’m home. This is great. Let’s do this!’”