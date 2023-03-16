Rock Springs High School speech and debate students were recognized for their achievements during the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 board meeting on Monday, March 11. From left to right in front row are Clara Luzmoor, Cienna Bennett, Hallie Cozzens, Skylynn Harmon.Back row are Ryan Madsen and Dawson Fantin
ROCK SPRINGS-- Six Rock Springs High School speech and debate team students qualified for the 2023 National Tournament of the National Speech and Debate Association in Phoenix, AZ in June.
Clara Luzmoor, Cienna Bennett, Hallie Cozzens, Skylynn Harmon, Ryan Madsen and Dawson Fantin will compete in World Schools Debate (Luzmoor, Bennett and Madsen) informative speaking (Cozzens and Harmon) and humorous interpretation.
Alternates who may be joining the team in Phoenix are Sophia Cozzens (who also qualified for the National Individual Events Tournament of Champions), Bailey Anderson, Izabelle Hale and Gavin Robbins.
The team followed up their national qualifying tournament with the Wyoming State Speech and Debate Tournament, where they finished in third place, 4A. Clara Luzmoor, a sophomore, finished as the state champion, 4A and overall, of extemporaneous speaking. Dawson Fantin took second in humorous interpretation, and Hallie Cozzens took third in informative speaking and fifth in program oral interpretation. Luzmoor, Fantin, and Cozzens earned All-State status for the team.
Also advancing to elimination rounds at the state tournament: Cienna Bennett in extemporaneous speaking (6th place) Sophia Cozzens in original oratory (semifinalist), Bailey Anderson in congressional debate (Supers) and Skylynn Harmon in informative speaking (semifinalist).
Head Coach Stephanie Cozzens noted that this was a tough season, with two coaching changes, numerous schedule changes and a late start due to some changes in requirements from the district.
"This was not the season we had planned or hoped for, but Jacob Webb and Heather Luzmoor, our assistant coaches, did everything they could to make it a positive experience," said Cozzens. "Our team rolled with the punches and worked really hard. Six national qualifiers and a third-place team finish show the quality and character of this team.
"I could not be prouder of them as competitors and as people."