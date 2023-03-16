speech kids

Rock Springs High School speech and debate students were recognized for their achievements during the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 board meeting on Monday, March 11. From left to right in front row are Clara Luzmoor, Cienna Bennett, Hallie Cozzens, Skylynn Harmon.Back row are Ryan Madsen and Dawson Fantin

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS-- Six Rock Springs High School speech and debate team students qualified for the 2023 National Tournament of the National Speech and Debate Association in Phoenix, AZ in June.

Clara Luzmoor, Cienna Bennett, Hallie Cozzens, Skylynn Harmon, Ryan Madsen and Dawson Fantin will compete in World Schools Debate (Luzmoor, Bennett and Madsen) informative speaking (Cozzens and Harmon) and humorous interpretation.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus