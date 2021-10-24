RSHS' Fossey places fourth at cross country state championship; Lady Wolves finish seventh By Tyler Johnson tjohnson@rocketminer.com Oct 24, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ETHETE – Cross country teams from Green River High School and Rock Springs High School competed at state championship races on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Wyoming Indian High School in Ethete. Green River Lady WolvesThe Lady Wolves finished seventh in the 3A girls state championship with a final team score of 204. They had runners finish with scores of 24, 28, 31, 59, 62, 68 and 75.GRHS freshman Isabelle Murdock finished 26th overall with a clock time of 21:48.83.Sophomore Madison Murdock finished 30th with a clock time of 22:05.07.Freshman Lily Murdock finished 33nd with a clock time of 22:13.01.Junior Jayleigh Wright finished 62nd with a clock time of 23:40.21.Sophomore Jordan Parker finished 66th with a clock time of 23:53.47.Freshman Meeka Iwen finished 72nd with a clock time of 24:32.15.Junior Vanessa Valerio finished 80th with a final clock time of 25:20.51.Rock Springs TigersThe Tigers finished 10th in 4A boys state championship with a final team score of 265 that included fourth, 48th, 68th, 72nd, 73rd, 80th and 82nd finishes.RSHS senior Charles Fossey finished fourth overall with a clock time of 16:30.99.Sophomore Ethan Sholey finished 48th with a clock time of 18:08.06.Senior Quinten Gasaway finished 68th with a clock time of 19:17.71.Freshman Deegan Smith finished 72nd with a clock time of 19:41.22. Junior Dailen Pedersen finished just behind Smith at 73rd with a clock time of 19:49.74.Freshman Kevin Mitchell finished 80th with a clock time of 21:46.21 and just two spots ahead of his teammate junior Ben Bae, who finished 82nd with a clock time of 23:40.12.Green River WolvesThe Wolves finished 12th in the 3A boys state championship with a final team score of 320. Top runners finished with scores of 14, 53, 67, 84 and 102. GRHS junior Nathan Stevenson finished 14th with a clock time of 17:36.67.Junior Hale Iwen finished 53rd with a clock time of 18:52.96.Junior Shay O’Melia finished 67nd with a clock time of 19:37.55.Junior James Harper finished 84th with a clock time of 20:18.58.Junior Marcos Mandujano finished 102nd with a clock time of 21:44.74.Rock Springs Lady TigersThe Lady Tigers were listed as “incomplete” in the final results of the Class 4A state cross country meet. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Dunham's Sports to open its doors in Rock Springs on Friday, Oct. 29 A Word From Your Rep: $20 million solution to a $1.3 million problem The Brothers Gutierrez are exhibiting their work at CFAC Tigers are triumphant in the ‘Sweetwater Showdown’, 3-0 A lot on the line in Tigers vs. Thunderbirds season finale Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.