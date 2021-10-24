Cross Country State

ETHETE – Cross country teams from Green River High School and Rock Springs High School competed at state championship races on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Wyoming Indian High School in Ethete. 

Green River Lady Wolves

The Lady Wolves finished seventh in the 3A girls state championship with a final team score of 204. They had runners finish with scores of 24, 28, 31, 59, 62, 68 and 75.

GRHS freshman Isabelle Murdock finished 26th overall with a clock time of 21:48.83.

Sophomore Madison Murdock finished 30th with a clock time of 22:05.07.

Freshman Lily Murdock finished 33nd with a clock time of 22:13.01.

Junior Jayleigh Wright finished 62nd with a clock time of 23:40.21.

Sophomore Jordan Parker finished 66th with a clock time of 23:53.47.

Freshman Meeka Iwen finished 72nd with a clock time of 24:32.15.

Junior Vanessa Valerio finished 80th with a final clock time of 25:20.51.

Rock Springs Tigers

The Tigers finished 10th in 4A boys state championship with a final team score of 265 that included fourth, 48th, 68th, 72nd, 73rd, 80th and 82nd finishes.

RSHS senior Charles Fossey finished fourth overall with a clock time of 16:30.99.

Sophomore Ethan Sholey finished 48th with a clock time of 18:08.06.

Senior Quinten Gasaway finished 68th with a clock time of 19:17.71.

Freshman Deegan Smith finished 72nd with a clock time of 19:41.22. Junior Dailen Pedersen finished just behind Smith at 73rd with a clock time of 19:49.74.

Freshman Kevin Mitchell finished 80th with a clock time of 21:46.21 and just two spots ahead of his teammate junior Ben Bae, who finished 82nd with a clock time of 23:40.12.

Green River Wolves

The Wolves finished 12th in the 3A boys state championship with a final team score of 320. Top runners finished with scores of 14, 53, 67, 84 and 102. 

GRHS junior Nathan Stevenson finished 14th with a clock time of 17:36.67.

Junior Hale Iwen finished 53rd with a clock time of 18:52.96.

Junior Shay O’Melia finished 67nd with a clock time of 19:37.55.

Junior James Harper finished 84th with a clock time of 20:18.58.

Junior Marcos Mandujano finished 102nd with a clock time of 21:44.74.

Rock Springs Lady Tigers

The Lady Tigers were listed as “incomplete” in the final results of the Class 4A state cross country meet.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus