ROCK SPRINGS – On Monday, April 3, Rock Springs High School was put on lockdown after the Sweetwater Combines Communications (SCC) received a call, at approximately 8:30 a.m., that there was an active shooter at the school.
According to a released statement from the Rock Springs Police Department, RSPD and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office responded immediately to assess the situation.
Common areas were cleared, and officers conducted door-to-door classroom clearance.
At 9:46 a.m., a statement was released on the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office's Facebook page:
“As of 9:31 a.m., we have no further information from the field to suggest this morning’s report of an active shooter situation at RSHS represents a credible or ongoing threat either to students or staff, or to the community at large. Regardless, we take all threats very seriously, and we will continue to work with our partners at RSPD to assist them in whatever capacity is needed. At this time, all common areas of the school have been cleared, and we are helping to conduct door-to-door checks of all classrooms throughout the school.”
The statement went on to add that law enforcement agencies, as well as first responders, across the region have been dealing with “an influx of false threats at different schools across the country.”
Later that afternoon, RSPD sent out a press release on the matter.
“Officers from RSPD and Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office deployed to RSHS and immediately began clearing the school. By 9 a.m., the school had been cleared and officers had determined that the call was not credible. All students and staff at RSHS were safe during the incident,” the press release states.
It added that RSPD received information that several schools located across Wyoming had received the “same hoax phone calls” that morning about a school shooter.
According to Rock Springs Police Chief Bill Erspamer, “Today’s radio call of a shooter at the school is the one we hope will never come. It’s discouraging to believe that someone would find humor in this hoax, but whatever the reason, the drill only made our response stronger. Our agency, along with the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, and other partnering agencies have combined with our school district to design and implement a response to this type of threat.
“Those hours of training were on display this morning. Our officers responded with urgency, and our schools acted appropriately. As in every drill, we find room to improve. We are now even better prepared, and I am confident that our officers will be quick to act if ever called upon again.”
The following statement was posted to Sweetwater County School District No. 1’s Facebook page the afternoon of Monday, April 3:
“We want to thank our local authorities for their quick response into Rock Springs High School to immediately keep our staff and students safe. There was no hesitation and immediate action was taken upon the report.
“Thank you to our parents and students who have the communication ready to receive ParentSquare messages and support the Standard Response Protocol (SRP). Last, thank you to our administrators and staff for their immediate action in implementing our SRP to make sure our students were safe and secure. More information will be coming, but we wanted to extend a deep appreciation and thank you where it is needed. Great job Sweetwater No. 1 community!”
Among the other schools that received the “hoax call” on the morning of Monday, April 3 include Natrona County High School, South High School and others.