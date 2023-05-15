The boys from Rock Springs High School had the top finish for teams from Sweetwater County at the 4A West Regional Track and Field Meet. The Tigers totaled 78 points, which was good enough for a fourth-place finish. The Green River Wolves finished sixth with a total of 65.5 points.
CODY – Track and field teams from Sweetwater County traveled to Cody this weekend to compete in the Class 4A West Regional Meet.
The boys from Rock Springs High School had the top finish for teams from Sweetwater County. The Tigers totaled 78 points, which was good enough for a fourth-place finish. The Green River Wolves finished sixth with a total of 65.5 points.
Cody High School won the region, totaling 167.5 points as a team. Evanston High School placed second with 129 points and Kelly Walsh High School placed third with 103 points. Star Valley High School placed fifth with 71.5 points, Riverton High School finished seventh with 60 points and Jackson Hole High School finished eighth with 24.5 points.
However, 12 Tigers will be representing the school at the 4A State Championship Meet in Casper from May 18-20. The Green River Wolves will have five athletes at this upcoming weekend’s track and field meet.
Boys State Qualifiers
- Saben Carlsen of Rock Springs: 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash
- Kael Anderson of Rock Springs: 100-meter dash, long jump
- Braden Killpack of Rock Springs: 400-meter dash, long jump
- Kalub Padilla of Rock Springs: 400-meter dash
- Ethan Sholey of Rock Springs: 3200-meter run
- Christopher Wilson of Green River: 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, long jump, triple jump
- Jonas Slater of Rock Springs: 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles
- Rock Springs 4x400-meter relay team
- Rock Springs 1600 sprint medley relay team
- Maddix Blazovich of Rock Springs: pole vault
- Trace Erdman of Green River: pole vault
- Christian Oswald of Green River: pole vault
- Michael Faigl of Rock Springs: triple jump
- Kyler Bartlet of Green River: shot put
- Ryker Elkins of Rock Springs: shot put
- Ethan Saunders of Rock Springs: shot put
- Dillon Davis of Green River: discuss throw
For the girls, the Lady Tigers finished sixth with 53 points and the Lady Wolves finished seventh with 26.5 points. Cody won the girls’ meet as well, finishing with a total of 179.5 points. Kelly Walsh finished second with 143 points, Star Valley finished third with 127.5 points, Evanston finished fourth with 77 points, Riverton finished fifth with 70 points and Jackson finished eighth with 17.5 points.
Rock Springs will have seven individuals and/or relay teams competing at the state track and field meet, while Green River will have five.
Girls State Qualifiers
- Brynn Bider of Rock Springs: 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, long jump
- Dulce Olivas of Rock Springs: 200-meter dash
- Madison Murdock of Green River: 800-meter run, 300-meter hurdles
- Presley Nacey of Rock Springs: 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles