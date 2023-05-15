Track and Field

The boys from Rock Springs High School had the top finish for teams from Sweetwater County at the 4A West Regional Track and Field Meet. The Tigers totaled 78 points, which was good enough for a fourth-place finish. The Green River Wolves finished sixth with a total of 65.5 points.

CODY – Track and field teams from Sweetwater County traveled to Cody this weekend to compete in the Class 4A West Regional Meet.

