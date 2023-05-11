Holmstrom

Rock Springs High School announced on Wednesday, May 10, the hiring of Theodore Holmstrom as its new head football coach.

 Photo courtesy of Rock Springs High School

Holmstrom, a Michigan native, takes over a Rock Springs program that went to the state championship in 2021 and finished the 2022 season with a 3-7 overall record.

