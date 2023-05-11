ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School announced on Wednesday, May 10, the hiring of Theodore Holmstrom as its new head football coach.
Holmstrom, a Michigan native, takes over a Rock Springs program that went to the state championship in 2021 and finished the 2022 season with a 3-7 overall record.
Holmstrom, who spent time as the Lyman High School head football coach in 2010-2011, is being brought over from Mobridge Pollack High School in South Dakota where his team made the playoffs after missing it the year before.
From 2016-2017, he was head coach at Hancock Central High in Michigan for the second time in his career where, in 2017, he led the team to the postseason for the first time in 11 seasons and set the all-time school record for points scored and total yards gained in a season. In 2016, he was named the West-Pac Football Coach of the Year and guided the team to its first winning record since 2010.
While he was at Lyman in 2010-11, Holmstrom accomplished many things.
In 2010, he led the Eagles to a 2A West Conference Championship, was named the 2010 2A West Football Coach of the Year, was offensive coordinator in the Wyoming Shrine Bowl and broke the school record for most passing yards in a season.
In 2011, the Eagles won a school record 11 games, reached the state championship, had the No. 1-ranked offense in the entire state when it comes to passing yards and total offensive production. His team set the all-time school records for points and total yards gained.
In 1995, he was in his first stint at Hancock Central High. He led the team to its first playoff appearance in school history and one the West-Pac Conference Championship and was named Coach of the Year in the same conference.
Holmstrom spent time as a college coach, as well, at three different points of his career. He was an assistant coach at Michigan Technological University (D-III) in 1984, 1990-93 and 1998-2009.
Other notable coaching milestones include being a breakout presenter at the Michigan High School Coaches Association Clinic in the spring of 2018. From 2001-2018, he spent time coaching American football clinics in Finland and Germany.
During his playing days, he was a walk-on wide receiver in 1983 at Northern Michigan University (D-II). He played wide receiver and defensive end at Marquette Senior High School in Marquette, Michigan from 1977-1980.
Holmstrom replaces former Rock Springs head coach Mark Lenhardt, who announced his resignation from the position on March 2 and became the new head football coach at Riverton High School.