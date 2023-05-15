ROCK SPRINGS – Surrounded by her friends, family and coach, Rock Springs High School senior Aubrey Yantis signed her National Letter of Intent (NLI) on Monday, May 15, to play soccer at Laramie County Community College.
During her selection process for potential schools to attend, Yantis said that she had “heard nothing but good things” about LCCC.
“I had a former teammate that actually went there. Another one of my former teammates had Jorge ‘Lugo’ Arenas as a coach. She had nothing but good things to say about him,” Yantis explained.
On the soccer field, Yantis plays the position of striker.
“It’s mostly all of the goal scoring,” she said.
She went on to say that for her, the passion for playing soccer has been there her whole life.
“For as long as I can remember, I’ve been playing,” she said. “I never stopped. It was one of the only sports that I never quit. It’s the one I fell in love with.”
When recounting fond memories during her time playing for RSHS, Yantis said that one in specific comes to mind.
“One of the most memorable moments that I have is definitely sophomore year when we won state. It was just the craziest feeling ever,” she said. “It was just so unreal.”
Looking forward, she said that the thing she is looking forward to the most is getting to continue playing soccer while attending LCCC.
“I’m also looking forward to meeting new people,” she expressed. “Also, I really like Cheyenne becuase it’s different. It’s a place where I don’t really know many people.
“So, it gives me an opportunity to meet new people.”
Yantis added that what she will miss most about playing for RSHS is the fond memories and her coaches and teammates.
“We’ve made so many memories. Everyone is a lot of fun,” she said. “Everyone is super close, and that’s what I love about the team.”
During her time at LCCC, Yantiss has plans to major in health sciences.
“Here at RSHS, I’ve been in the Health Academy. I plan on going into physiology at a four-year school,” she said. “Health sciences is just a start for that.”
She went on to say, “I’m really excited to have the opportunity to continue playing. I want to thank my coaches, like Braxton, Stephen, Josh Webb and evrybody that helped me get to the point where I am today.”