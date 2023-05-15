Image one

Rock Springs High School senior Aubrey Yantis signed her National Letter of Intent (NLI) on Monday, May 15, to play soccer at Laramie County Community College.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips

ROCK SPRINGS – Surrounded by her friends, family and coach, Rock Springs High School senior Aubrey Yantis signed her National Letter of Intent (NLI) on Monday, May 15, to play soccer at Laramie County Community College.

During her selection process for potential schools to attend, Yantis said that she had “heard nothing but good things” about LCCC.

