ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Tigers are riding high after their 55-34 win against Cheyenne East High School, which punched them a ticket to the state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 13, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
Senior Cadon Shaklee describes this win as the “best feeling” he’s had after a football game in a long time.
“Without a doubt, the best feeling I’ve had after a football game in a long time,” Shaklee said with a huge smile on his face.
“There is always going to be a little celebrating after you clinch a spot in the state championship game for the first time in about 21 years so yeah, I’ve spent time with teammates and family. I’ve just been trying to enjoy the win, but I still know that there is one last job to get done.”
Though the Tigers gave up 34 points on the day, Shaklee knows his defense can and have made key stops when they are called into action.
“Overall, I think we played well on defense making key stops when we needed them,” he said. “I feel as a team on defense we need to know and be more aware of the chains and distance; knowing when most likely it’s going to be a pass or run down.”
When asked about the biggest thing he can do to contribute defensively in the championship game, Shaklee just wants to have more trust.
“The biggest thing for me especially is just doing my job and trusting my teammates will do their jobs.”
Shaklee wants to also trust that is teammates will help him bring a state championship back to Rock Springs after the Tigers play Sheridan this Saturday at 4 p.m.