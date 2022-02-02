ROCK SPRINGS -- On Jan. 31, 2022, Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department responded to 1700 Swanson, Sweetwater County, Rock Springs, Wyoming, reference a disturbance involving shots fired call. Central Dispatch received two calls regarding the incident.
Officers arrived on scene and observed a spent shotgun shell in the driveway of the residence. Officers spoke with witnesses who provided descriptions of the suspects. Officers located a hole, which appeared to have been caused by a shotgun slug in the front of the trailer. There were no injuries caused by the projectile into the trailer.
Officers were able to ascertain information that led to a traffic stop which led to suspects being detained and interviewed at the Rock Springs Police Department.
Throughout the investigation, it was learned that five people were involved in the case and were subsequently arrested. Those involved were:
Tavarez Hughes was subsequently arrested for: 3 counts of Aggravated assault and battery; 1 count of Possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent; 1 count of Conspiracy/Possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent; 1 count Possession of Marijuana greater than 3 oz.; and 1 count of Unlawful Possession Liquid THC - Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective.
Jaquan Lyons Smith was subsequently arrested for: 1 count of Conspiracy/Possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent
Amanda Alcon was subsequently arrested for: 1 count of Conspiracy/Possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent
Darell Booker was subsequently arrested for: 1 count of Conspiracy/Possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent
One juvenile was subsequently arrested for: 1 count of Conspiracy/Possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent
All suspects involved in this incident have been located and arrested.