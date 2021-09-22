RSPD arrests two females on felony charge

ROCK SPRINGS -- Patrol Officers and Detectives with the Rock Springs Police Department have investigated several auto burglaries and stolen vehicles where two females were entering vehicles and stealing items and or vehicles. The females then charged several credit cards that were taken from inside the vehicles. 

Ashley Satterwhite Gunderson (31) was arrested on Sept. 20, 2021, for four counts of burglary, four counts of felony theft, one count of misdemeanor theft and seven unlawful use of a credit card in violation of Wyoming State Statutes. 

Dakota Long (26) was arrested on Sept. 20, 2021, for three counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, four counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and eight counts of unlawful use of a credit card in violation of Wyoming State Statutes. 

 The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.

