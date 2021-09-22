...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new
fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY...Fire Weather Zones 277 and 279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln.
* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the low to mid 70s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
ROCK SPRINGS -- Patrol Officers and Detectives with the Rock Springs Police Department have investigated several auto burglaries and stolen vehicles where two females were entering vehicles and stealing items and or vehicles. The females then charged several credit cards that were taken from inside the vehicles.
Ashley Satterwhite Gunderson (31) was arrested on Sept. 20, 2021, for four counts of burglary, four counts of felony theft, one count of misdemeanor theft and seven unlawful use of a credit card in violation of Wyoming State Statutes.
Dakota Long (26) was arrested on Sept. 20, 2021, for three counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, four counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and eight counts of unlawful use of a credit card in violation of Wyoming State Statutes.
The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.