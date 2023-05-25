Image one

 Rocket Miner Photo

ROCK SPRINGS – There is an active and ongoing investigation with the Rock Springs Police Department concerning a death that occurred at the Kum & Go on 1540 9th St., on the evening of Wednesday, May 24.

Public information officer Elizabeth Coontz said that Rene Irisrose Daniels, age 46, of Parawon, Utah, has been arrested. Daniels’ charges are involuntary manslaughter.

