...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Wyoming...
Green River near La Barge affecting Lincoln and Sweetwater
Counties.
.Above normal temperatures continue through the week with
scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms,
especially Thursday and Friday. Therefore, active snowmelt persists
in the mountains increasing river levels on tributaries feeding the
Green River around La Barge.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. The fast-moving water
may have eroded the soil beneath the bank. Also, do not attempt to
swim in the river, as the water is swift and cold.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/riverton.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Green River near La Barge.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Bankfull stage. Minor flooding of low lying
agricultural land next to gage.
At 9.0 feet, Flood stage. Nearby homes begin to see high water.
Fields south of town around the gaging station have ponded water
(less than 1 foot deep).
At 9.5 feet, Sublette County Road 318 south LaBarge to gas fields
has standing water over it. Lowland flooding becomes more severe
and more widespread.
At 10.0 feet, Nearby homes begin to see high water. Sublette
County Road 318 south of town (to gas fields and gaging station)
is nearly underwater at this stage. Whalen Road near LaBarge has
up to 2 feet of water running over it. Widespread severe flooding
of low lying agricultural land and all roads near the river.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 8.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will remain on a steady climb to around
8.4 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then remain nearly
steady between about 8.2 and 8.4 feet into the weekend.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
ROCK SPRINGS – There is an active and ongoing investigation with the Rock Springs Police Department concerning a death that occurred at the Kum & Go on 1540 9th St., on the evening of Wednesday, May 24.
Public information officer Elizabeth Coontz said that Rene Irisrose Daniels, age 46, of Parawon, Utah, has been arrested. Daniels’ charges are involuntary manslaughter.
On Thursday, May 24, RSPD was dispatched to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in reference to an assault. Once on the scene, officers learned that a male in his 40s had been transported to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle. The victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
Officers made contact with Daniels, the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident, where she was then arrested and booked in Sweetwater County Detention Center on charges off involuntary manslaughter.
She added that RSPD is looking to find three witnesses that were pumping gas at Kum & Go, between 10:10 – 11 p.m. Anyone with a tip can call dispatch at 307-352-1575 and reference the case number R23-10135.
Coontz emphasized that it was not a shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available.
As a reminder, all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.