...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT FRIDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Most of western and central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Through 1 PM Friday, September 3.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires across the western U.S. will
continue to filter into western and central Wyoming through Friday.
The smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor air
quality..
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
The Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police Executive Board announced the appointment of Rock Springs Police Chief Dwane J. Pacheco as board president in July.
Courtesy photo from Rock Springs Police Department
Due to the untimely retirement of sitting president Natrona County Sheriff Gus Holbrook, Vice President Pacheco was elected to fulfill the remainder of the term and then another two-year term. Pacheco will be president of WASCOP from 2021 through 2023.
Chief Pacheco Dwane Pacheco is a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.
He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1986, where he spent four and a half years active duty as a Security Police Law Enforcement Specialist and retired in 2007 from the United States Air Force Reserve as a Security Forces Specialist.
He began his civilian police career with the Rock Springs Police Department in 1990, was promoted to Sergeant in 1996, Division Commander in 2006 and was then appointed to his current position as Police Chief in 2014.
He is an FBI National Academy graduate with the 201st Session. He currently serves on the Wyoming Public Safety Communications Commission, the Wyoming Gaming Commission and The Wyoming Governor’s Council on Impaired Driving.
Pacheco is married with three children and has three grandchildren.
President Pacheco looks forward to leading WASCOP through these challenging times facing law enforcement. WASCOP will continue to focus on training, executive leadership and a responsive association to the Wyoming State Legislature for information on public safety issues.
WASCOP strives to meet in person three times per year, during a leadership conference in the summer, the legislation session and then again in the fall. They meet monthly via Zoom.
The last program WASCOP was able to put together was the Blue Light program, which encouraged citizens to place a blue light at the front of their house in support of law enforcement. Pacheco said that the people of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County have always been supportive of the police department and local law enforcement agencies. The blue light bulbs were quickly picked up by the community and placed in the front of people’s houses.
On Saturday, Sept. 11, WASCOP will lay a commemorative wreath at the Wyoming Capital building in Cheyenne to remember the terrorist attacks on its 20th anniversary.