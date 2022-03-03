ROCK SPRINGS -- Rock Springs Police Chief Dwane Pacheco announced his impending retirement in a letter to Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo on Friday, Feb. 25. The letter was read during the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 1.
Pacheco stated in the letter, "I have had the distinct pleasure and honor of working for the city of Rock Springs since Aug. 31, 1990. I began my career as a patrol officer, promoted to the rank of sergeant and commander. Eight years ago I was appointed police chief.
“Law enforcement has changed me for the better over the years. One constant that has not changed is our true heroes, our patrol personnel who keep this city safe 27/7/365. The support and administrative staff along with animal control are second to none. The people of the agency are who I will truly miss the most.”
In the letter, Pacheco gave some insight as to what his plans look like once he retires.
“I plan to stay in my hometown of Rock Springs and continue to volunteer and enjoy all that Southwest Wyoming has to offer I thank you and the city council for the support for the past 31 years and I am excited to watch the police department and city grow.”
During the meeting, Kaumo expressed his gratitude for the years he has spent working alongside Pacheco.
“It’s been a pleasure working with you. We’ve worked together for many years and you’ve done an outstanding job,” Kaumo said. “You’re not only a good department head but you’re also a good person.”
Pacheco’s retirement will be effective on May 11, 2022.