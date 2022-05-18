...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM MDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk,
especially for light and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. Fasten loose
objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset
of winds.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Police Department will be holding two sessions of the Junior Police Academy this summer: June 7-9 and June 14-16.
Each class is limited to 15 students par session.
According to RSPD Sergeant Amanda Salazar, provides students going into 5th, 6th and 7th grades the opportunity to have a positive law enforcement experience with the local police department.
"The three day academy introduces students to various law enforcement duties and allows them to become familiar with the tools that police officers use on a daily basis. Students will be exposed to crime reporting, K9 demonstrations, Tactical Response Team demonstrations, custody and control training, crime scene investigations and community service," Salazar said.
Additionally, participants in the program get the chance to tour buildings around the city like Rock Springs Municipal Court, Sweetwater County Circuit Court, Sweetwater Combined Communications and the Sweetwater County Jail.
"The academy strives to expose the students to positive, risk-reduction activities to decrease the prevalence and initiation of violence as well as drug and alcohol use."
Applications can be picked up from Eastside Elementary, Pilot Butte Elementary and the Rock Springs Police Department until May 19.