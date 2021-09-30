ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Police Department has been investigating several vandalisms to schools that have been directly related to a recent social media trend from TikTok.
The vandalisms incited by the trend caused several thousands of dollars worth of damage to the Sweetwater School District No. 1 buildings and greatly disrupted the learning environment for students.
RSPD has also learned there are several more trends through July 2022 called TikTok Challenges, which have different challenges every month that appear to be targeted at schools, staff, and students.
RSPD would like to inform parents a majority of the challenges are crimes and the RSPD will thoroughly investigate all incidents and those responsible will be held responsible in the court of law. Incidents on school campuses may also lead to school disciplinary action against students responsible and students associated with the crimes.
It appears many students are aware of the challenge and RPSD would like parents to speak with their children about these social media trends, the criminal nature of the trends, and the repercussions if they participate in these trends.
The Rock Springs Police Department appreciates the parents, students, and communities help and involvement with the challenges we face.