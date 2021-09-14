RSPD

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Police Department has had a recent spike in auto thefts and burglaries. There have been three stolen vehicles reported in the last 24 hours as well as numerous auto burglaries. 

The common theme is the vehicles are being left unlocked, keys left in the vehicles, personal property such as wallets, IDs, credit/debit cards, and cash are being taken.

The Rock Springs Police Department urges all motor vehicle owners to keep their vehicles locked whenever they are not in them. In order to prevent yourself from being a victim, remember to Lock it or Lose it! 

The public is encouraged to call 307-352-3575 or 911 to report any suspicious activity.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus