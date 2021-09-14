...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. the
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new
fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Police Department has had a recent spike in auto thefts and burglaries. There have been three stolen vehicles reported in the last 24 hours as well as numerous auto burglaries.
The common theme is the vehicles are being left unlocked, keys left in the vehicles, personal property such as wallets, IDs, credit/debit cards, and cash are being taken.
The Rock Springs Police Department urges all motor vehicle owners to keep their vehicles locked whenever they are not in them. In order to prevent yourself from being a victim, remember to Lock it or Lose it!
The public is encouraged to call 307-352-3575 or 911 to report any suspicious activity.