The Rock Springs Police Department responded to a weapons call on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Santa Fe Trail restaurant on Elk Street, in Rock Springs.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Police Department is actively investigating a weapons incident that took place this afternoon around 12:45 p.m. at Santa Fe Trail Restaurant.
According to the press release received by the RSPD, the suspect has been detained and there is no threat to the community. Additionally, there were no injuries related to the weapons call.
As this is an ongoing investigation, more information will be released later.
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.