The Rock Springs Police Department responded to a weapons call on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Santa Fe Trail restaurant on Elk Street, in Rock Springs. 

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Police Department is actively investigating a weapons incident that took place this afternoon around 12:45 p.m. at Santa Fe Trail Restaurant.

According to the press release received by the RSPD, the suspect has been detained and there is no threat to the community. Additionally, there were no injuries related to the weapons call.

