ROCK SPRINGS – Kicking off summer, the YWCA of Sweetwater County and Solvay have partnered to host this year’s fundraising event, the 5K Color Run, in Rock Springs.
According to Kayla Manniko, program director, this is a globally sponsored community project by Solvay.
Manniko said that there is no set fee to participate; however, it is a donate to participate fundraiser.
“It is encouraged that each individual donate what they can if they are participating,” said Manniko.
All proceeds will go to YWCA Sweetwater.
YWCA’s mission focuses on finding areas of need in a community and working to fill that need.
YWCA has focused on three main areas of need in Sweetwater County:
YWCA childcare program (called Early Care and Learning Center or ECLC) provides before and after school care, Preschool and early childhood education to approximately 95 children. There is a tuition assistance program to ensure that all children, regardless of family income, can afford quality childcare.
A second area of focus is education to provide financial self-sufficiency for adults. YWCA’s Financial Empowerment (FE) provides education, resources and tools to assist individuals in becoming fiscally aware, and more financially responsible and self-sufficient.
And third, YWCA creates change a domestic violence and sexual assault advocacy program - called Center for Families and Children – CFC). This provides advocacy services for victims of violence, a 24-hour crisis line and shelter, and support through a person’s journey to a place free of violence.
There will be three prizes (chamber cash cards) for 5K winners in each category.
The event will take place Saturday, June 3, starting and ending at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. After the race, spectators and participants are invited to stay for food and fun at the Chamber of Commerce food truck vendor and yard sale event.
Pre-registration is available now, and race day registration starts at 8 a.m. The race begins at 8:30 a.m. Shirts will be provided to pre-registered racers.