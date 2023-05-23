Color Run

ROCK SPRINGS – Kicking off summer, the YWCA of Sweetwater County and Solvay have partnered to host this year’s fundraising event, the 5K Color Run, in Rock Springs.

According to Kayla Manniko, program director, this is a globally sponsored community project by Solvay.

