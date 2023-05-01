ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College and the exercise science program hosted the 7th annual Run With Sandy 5K on Saturday, April 29.
The annual nonprofit event was created to honor Dr. Sandy Mitchell, who taught biology at Western Wyoming for 28 years before passing away on May 8, 2017, from breast cancer.
Dr. Mitchell was loved by Western students and faculty. She was an avid runner and fly fisher, who had a long-lasting impact on many people’s lives. The Run With Sandy 5K was designed to raise money that will be donated to the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center/Huntsman Cancer Institute.
“This event is a great opportunity to join together to honor and remember all those who have fought cancer and to help raise money to support our local cancer patients and their families,” stated Kristine Clark, a professor of exercise science at the college, in a press release on March 29.
Participants completed a 5K walk, or three laps, around Western’s outdoor track on campus or completed a 5K run around the Gateway/Skyline loop. The run is made possible with sponsorship from Western Wyoming Community College Exercise Science Program, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Wyoming Cancer Resource Services, Wyoming Department of Health and Western Cultural Affairs.