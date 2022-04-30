ROCK SPRINGS – The sixth annual Run with Sandy 5K run/walk event was hosted by Western Wyoming Community College and the Exercise Science Program on Saturday, April 30.
The memorial 5K is hosted each year in honor of Dr. Sandy Mitchell. Mitchell taught biology at Western for 28 years. She passed away on May 8, 2017, from breast cancer.
Mitchell’s two sisters, Melanie Morris and Cindy Mitchell, participated in the event.
“Sandy was an avid runner and she was so well thought of here at Western,” Morris said. “It means so much that the community cares enough to do this for her.”
“Sandy loved Western Wyoming, Rock Springs and running so this is such a great event,” Cindy Mitchell said.
Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center director Tasha Harris was at the memorial 5K.
“We always love to support this event to help promote cancer prevention and awareness.”
Harris said that the proceeds from the event are being donated to the cancer center.
“We are so appreciative of that because it means a lot to us and it means a lot to our patients to keep the money local,” Harris said. “I think that a lot of people don’t realize that we have a local cancer center here in town. We can do radiation treatments and chemotherapy treatments.
“We can pretty much take care of all of the needs someone might have as a cancer patient so that they don’t have to travel to Salt Lake City anymore. Now they can stay home, which is so much nicer for the patients. They don’t have to pay so much money to stay in hotels or drive back and forth so many times.”
Maggie Frericks is a retired Western faculty member and participated in the walk portion of the event.
“Sandy was a colleague of mine and I'm glad that I’ve gotten the chance to participate in the event every year except one,” Frericks said.
Those who participated in the race got the chance to partake in a pancake breakfast that was provided by the Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs.