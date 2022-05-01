ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County residents gathered to raise awareness for the rights of crime survivors over the weekend.
In recognition of National Crime Victims Week, the 8th annual Run with the Badges was held at the Young at Heart senior citizen center on Saturday, April 30.
Agencies from around Sweetwater County were at the event, providing information about their services including Enroll Wyoming.
Marketing Director Caleb Smith pointed out that “financial control is often wielded in abuse situations.
“Worries about finances and health insurance may stop victims from leaving,” said Smith. “One of the great things about today’s events is that it’s raising awareness about issues of community concerns and free resources people can use to get help.
“Feeling safe and secure is a big deal.”
Angela Thatcher, regional navigator for Enroll Wyoming added, “The whole purpose of this event is to provide services to people who need it.
“We are honored and delighted to be a part of that process in helping the people of Sweetwater County.”
Alyssa Allen, direct services advocate for the Centers of Families and Children, greeted visitors and participants. She presented information on ways survivors can get back on their feet after leaving their abusers.
“Starting over is huge, said Allen “We need to listen to their stories.
“Believing them will benefit them.”
Green River Police Department Public Relations Officer Jamie Green had several conversations with participants regarding the agency’s services.
“We’re a part of this community and we would like to keep people safe,” said Greene. “We try to support any way we can.
“Crimes happen and the victims need help.”
Shelby Gordon, prevention specialist from Sweetwater County Coalition Prevention provided information on how to end tobacco use and promoted safe storage for medications. She also provided information about suicide awareness and how individuals can receive help.
“We just love being present in the community and connecting people to as many resources as possible,” said Gordon. “This is a testament of what we all do.
“If someone in abuse is in counseling, we can connect them to the YWCA. They have some great programs that can help them too.”
Rock Springs Chief of Police Dwane Pacheco was preparing to dash down Reagan Avenue with his daughter Ellie.
“Ensuring that the victims’ rights are protected is important,” said Pacheco. “We see a lot in our field and sometimes we have to remind everyone that there are victims on the other side.
“This event reminds us why we do what we do.”
Originally, Pacheco wanted to raise funds for the Center for Families and Children and it was called Run with the Chiefs. Eventually, other law enforcement agencies wanted to join and they changed it to Run with the Badges.
According to Pacheco, they’ve raised $25,000 over the past eight years.
“It’s been a real win-win for the YWCA and the community.”
State trooper Josh Carris has been with the Wyoming Highway Patrol for eight years.
“When there is a victim, whether it’s a crash due to a drunk driver or anything else, we are there to help those victims get justice,” said Carris. “It feels satisfying to know that we’ve made a difference in their lives.”
Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle was impressed with the event’s turn-out.
According to Melinda Bass, executive director for the YWCA, 200 runners participated in this year’s ‘Run with the Badges’, which is 100 more than years before.
“The numbers today are just crazy,” Grossnickle expressed. “I’ve never seen it get this big before.
“We’re all out here to support the victims of crime and Sweetwater County does it best as a community in coming together for an important cause.”
Rock Springs resident Lucas Knight took first place and Rock Springs resident Taden Morrell took second in the 5K category.
It was Petra Hampton’s first time participating in Run with the Badges with her friend Brenda Gray.
“It was a great turn out on a beautiful day,” said Hampton. “To see the community coming together for a good cause is wonderful.”
Rock Springs resident Ashley Ehlert and her son Dallin were resting after covering the long route on foot.
“I like the fact that it raises awareness for domestic violence and I get to spend time with my son,” said Ehlert.
“It’s a good cause,” Dallin shared. “It’s also a good reason to get out and enjoy the great weather.”
The 2022 National Crime Victims Week Awards for Excellent Services to Crime Victims were presented to the following:
Rock Springs Police Detective Ken Davis
Malinda Searle, YWCA board member
Deputy Stephanie Cassidy from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office
Trooper Joshua Powell from the Wyoming Highway Patrol
Dr. A. Bryce Castillon
“We hope that as a community, we understand the support victim of crimes need,” said Bass.