...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches,
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...The western third of Sweetwater County including Green
River and Rock Springs.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected this
afternoon and evening.
* IMPACTS...Roads, including Interstate 80, could become closed
especially east and south of Rock Springs. Travel could be
difficult. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero tonight and
Tuesday could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
15 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Runners had the opportunity to compete in a 5K and 10K, as well as participate in a one mile family fun run.
GREEN RIVER — Even on a cold, windy day, dozens of runners showed up to participate in the annual Frostbite 5K, 10K and Family Fun Run on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Overall winners for the 5K were Lucas Knight coming in first place, Jesse Kimble coming in second place and Taden Morrell coming in third place.
In the 5K overall female division, Cheryl Brady took first place, Petra Hampton took second place and Alyssa Waters took third place.
Overall winners for the 10K were Owen Burnett coming in first place, Eric Urlacher coming in second place and Andrew Holtmeyer coming in third place.
In the 10K overall female division, Andrea Urlacher took first place, Susie Rawlings took second place and Emily Lopez took third place.
Urlacher placed first in the women’s 20-29 division, Rawlings placed first in the women’s 50-59 division and Lopez placed first in the women’s 30-39 division.
Christina Serafini, who ran the 5K, came in fourth place in the women’s 30-39 division and was 33rd overall.
“I chose to run today to support the event that the city has put on and it’s a good reason to get outside,” Serafini said. “With everyone having to stay inside due to COVID-19, it’s nice to get out and see friends that you race with.”
Green River resident Josey Hirchert placed 12th in the women’s 30-39 division and said that this race was a very special one for her.
“I just did it to have fun. I did my first one last year and this is the first time my family did it with me so it was such a fun experience.”