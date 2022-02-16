ROCK SPRINGS -- Musician Ryan Stevenson will make his debut in Rock Springs next month for a special performance at the Broadway Theater. He’ll take the stage on March 27, 2022 at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets for the show are available now for just $15 and available at BroadwayRS.com or at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office (603 S Main Street).
Following a seven-year stint as a paramedic, the Pacific Northwest native signed an exclusive agreement with Gotee Records in 2013 after capturing TobyMac’s attention by co-writing the No. 1 and Grammy® nominated single “Speak Life," His first recording for the label was the "Holding Nothing Back" EP in 2013, which garnered the Top 25 single “Holding Nothing Back. This was followed by 2015’s full-length album "Fresh Start" which featured the No. 1 radio single “Eye of the Storm”. With three No. 1 singles (two as an artist and one as a co-writer), a grammy nomination, Billboard Music Award nomination, two K-LOVE Fan Awards nominations and a 2017 Dove Award plus major tour bills with the likes of TobyMac, Newsboys and Matt Maher, among others, the Christian musician and guitarist has already distinguished himself as a rare talent whose unique perspective guides his honest lyrics and sonic sensibilities.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development,
Promotions and Arts and Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.