ROCK SPRINGS -- The Safe Return to In-person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan is up for approval from the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 board at the next meeting on Monday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m.
The agenda states, “Local Education Agencies (LEAs) must develop and make publicly available a Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan that meets the following requirements within 30 days of receiving ARP ESSER allocation.”
LEAs are required to update the plan at least every six months throughout the life of the grant.
In the plan, it describes “the extent to which the LEA has adopted policies and a description of any such policies.”
Each of the health and safety strategies are also outlined in the plan.
“Universal wearing of masks,” one of the strategies, states that the SCSD No. 1 has left the option to wear face coverings to the discretion of families and employees.
“The district continues to monitor the community and school transmission of COVID-19 related illnesses and will continue to do so throughout the school year.”
Staff members in the district are practicing physical distancing by keeping updated seating charts or cohort groups to be used alongside isolation and quarantines.
The district is also promoting hand washing and respiratory etiquette.
In order to follow “cleaning and maintaining healthy facilities, including improving ventilation,” an increase on sanitation is being done in district facilities that includes an increase in custodial staff; which is supported through grant funds.
The district has continued to “utilize upgraded ventilation systems, UV-C lighting, ionizer and negative air pressure systems that were installed during the 2020-2021 school year.”
Contact tracing is also being utilized, alongside isolation and quarantines in the district.
The contact tracing for the county is done at the state level while the school district contact tracing is done at the local level.
An additional health and safety strategy being followed by the district are diagnostic and screening testing.
“Parents are asked to screen their children daily for symptoms of COVID-19 before sending their children to school. Students and staff are encouraged to stay home if they are sick or awaiting results from a COVID-19 test.”
The district has displayed “efforts to provide vaccinations to educators, other staff and students, if eligible” by partnering with the local county health department to provide opportunities for vaccinations.
“District communication via ParentSquare provides information on vaccine clinics offered through the county health office as well as in-district vaccination sites at schools.”
Additionally, a $500 one-time COVID-19 Health and Safety Incentive to help protect against COVID-19 exposure and illness was approved by the board of education.
“District communication via ParentSquare provides information on vaccine clinics offered through the county health office as well as in-district vaccination sites at schools.”
Lastly, the district makes “appropriate accommodations for children with disabilities with respect to health and safety policies.”
Additional information concerning the Safe Return to In-person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan can be found on the upcoming board meeting’s agenda, which can be accessed on the district’s website, www. sweetwater1.org.