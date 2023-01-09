Sheriff office
Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Hundreds of teachers and staff from Sweetwater County School District No. 1 packed the auditorium at Rock Springs High School last Friday for the morning session of a district-wide professional development day dedicated to school safety.

Led by first responders from Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Springs Police Department and Rock Springs Fire Department, those in attendance listened as law enforcement shared their collective expertise on the evolution of school violence, modern lockdown procedures, and lessons learned after a series of safety walkthroughs in 14 district schools throughout the county.

