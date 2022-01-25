ROCK SPRINGS – Students, families, educators and district administrators gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Rock Springs Satellite High School Jan. 24.
The concept for the school started over 10 years ago with the Wyoming School Facilities Commission on land donated from the BLM. The Rock Springs Satellite High School will become the replacement for Rock Springs High School. The building is currently designed to house the school’s Fire, Law and Leadership Academy and the Health Occupations Academy.
Approximately 200 students attend this school.
“I think it’s a gorgeous addition to our education system and our community,” said Max Mickelson, SCSD No. 1 Board of Trustee.
In spite of a few hiccups and delays, architects like William Wheatley from Plan One are pleased with the results.
“Now that’s it’s completed and occupied, it feels great to see everyone excited to be in it!” Wheatley exclaimed.
The Satellite campus operates off of the same schedule and bell system used at the main campus at RSHS. The Satellite school has become another wing of the main campus, with all of the same services offered at the main campus and more.
There are 16 educators and four counselors on campus.
HOCA Science instructor Kimberly Harper is thrilled to teach at the Satellite High School.
“I’ve enjoyed having the extra space in the room for student collaboration, and am excited about future labs in the dedicated lab space,” Harper said. “Additionally, I’m completely impressed with all the work the district has done to make the space functional and comfortable for the students.
“We are so fortunate to have this new space.”
Schools within the state of Wyoming are funded at a state level, through the State Construction Department, School Construction Division (SCD).
The average life span for schools in Wyoming is 50 years, according to SCSD No. 1 Board of Trustee Carol Jelaco.
“Rock Springs High School is celebrating its 51st year this year,” Jelaco revealed.
As a former mathematic instructor, Jelaco expressed a strong belief that it’s easier now to make calculations on their future needs.
“This has been built on this foundation as the future replacement for Rock Springs High School,” she said.
“We have a lot of support for the satellite high school,” SCSD No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern mentioned. “The students are the purpose of why we do what we do.”
“We are connecting to the traditions of giving back to the community and what it means to be a graduate from Rock Springs High School,” she said. “This isn’t just for the students but also the workforce we are preparing.”
She explained that photos taken during the evening’s event will be placed in a time capsule.
“We are starting a new era with all of you.”
“This building is in phenomenal condition right now and a great environment for our kids,” said RSHS Principal Glen Suppes.
“This is truly the perfect year to make this a reality.”
“There’s been challenges - we broke ground in 2020 during a pandemic,” Suppes shared. “Two years later we were able to open the doors.
“As always it never ceases to amaze me the resilience of the Rock Springs community and the Rock Springs Tigers.”
He went on to say that having the state-of-the-art facility such as the Rock Springs Satellite High School is just the beginning of meeting the needs of students.
“Our future is brighter than it ever has. Not only for Rock Springs but for Rock Springs High School.
“We celebrate a future that includes all Tigers. We’re all Tigers. We’ll always be a Tiger. Because once a Tiger, always a Tiger.”