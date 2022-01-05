ROCK SPRINGS -- Filled with excitement, anticipation and wonder, about 220 students attended their first day of the winter/spring semester at the new satellite high school at the very end of Stagecoach Drive.
Some students have a feeling of dread when they walk through the double doors on their first day of school while others treat it as if it was just another day.
There was a thrill to know a new place, meet new students, impress educators and all the things they will experience there.
By the end of the day, a wave of relief came over and they were ready to catch the bus or ride around with friends before going home.
Rock Springs junior Kourtni Wheeler is impressed with the vastness of the satellite high school.
"I like how it's opened here especially with the huge windows!" she exclaimed. "It was a great day!"
Junior Angelo Pagniano agreed.
"It's not so crowded here and I like that," he said. "It was a pretty good day."
Sophomore Presley Frank is grateful for the opportunity to work with new tools in classrooms.
"It's really nice to be here," she expressed. "I'm super excited!"
The satellite campus serves students in the Health Occupations and Career Academy and the Fire Law and Leadership Academy.
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is planning to hold a community open house and ribbon cutting on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the satellite campus. All are welcome to attend the new Tiger addition.