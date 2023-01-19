SWEETWATER COUNTY -- With the recent blood supply shortages, now is the perfect time to give back by donating blood.
According to a recent press release from Vitalant, the blood supply for about 900 hospitals nationwide recently dropped to its lowest level in a year at Vitalent. It triggered a blood emergency for the nonprofit blood services provider.
“Eligible donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed now to schedule an appointment and donate in the days and weeks ahead to prevent delays for patients who need transfusions. Changes in the way people work, live and play since the start of the pandemic created lasting challenges to maintaining an adequate blood supply.
“As many people continue to work remotely, blood donations at business-hosted blood drives are down by 50% in 2022 from 2019, a decline of 90,000 donations. Overall, the number of people donating with Vitalant has dropped about 20% in the last three years, while patients’ needs remain strong.”
Recent blood drive cancellations caused by severe weather and illnesses have added to the shortage. More than 2,000 donations went uncollected in December and early January due to blizzards and extreme cold, including over 200 units in Wyoming.
Sweetwater County residents have the opportunity to give back by donating blood during the upcoming 15th annual Premier Bone and Joint Centers High School Challenge Blood Drive this month.
High school students from Rock Springs High School and Green River High School will compete for the title of blood drive defeater once again this year.
Residents who bleed orange can sign up for the Rock Springs community blood drive on Monday, Jan. 23, at Bunning Hall, 603 S. Main St., noon to 6 p.m. Participants need to make an appointment with vitalant.org, using Blood Drive Code: RS.
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 administration and students can donate blood at RSHS, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 9 a.m.—3 p.m.
Residents who bleed green can sign up for the Green River community blood drive on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Green River Recreation Center, 1775 Hitching Post Dr., noon to 6 p.m. Participants need to make an appointment with vitalant.org, using the blood drive code, Blood Drive Code: GR.
Sweetwater School District No. 2 administration and students can donate blood at GRHS, Thursday, Jan. 26, 9 a.m.—3 p.m.
Appointments are encouraged and will be honored first, but walk-ins will be accepted.
Participants can wear their “I Bleed Orange” or “I Bleed Green” t-shirts at the annual Rock Springs vs. Green River basketball game Thursday, Feb. 2, at GRHS. Results of the blood drive challenge will be announced between both varsity games. Girls’ varsity basketball game starts at 6 p.m. and the boys’ varsity basketball game starts at 7:30 p.m.
To schedule an appointment to give blood or to learn more about hosting a blood drive, visit vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
The month of January has been named National Blood Donor Month. During January, those who come to give blood, through Jan. 20, will be automatically entered to win tickets, travel and more in the Big Trip to the Big Game Giveaway. Additional information can be found at vitalent.org/biggame.