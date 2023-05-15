Joe's

 Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Main Street/URA

ROCK SPRINGS -- The historic Joe's Liquor and Bar, a beloved landmark in downtown Rock Springs, in partnership with the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) are taking steps to preserve its iconic neon sign.

The neon sign, which has been a fixture of the establishment since its opening in 1961, is a valuable piece of local history and a beloved symbol of the community. However, over the years, the sign has become faded and worn, and mechanical parts of it on the inside have started to malfunction.

