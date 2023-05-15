ROCK SPRINGS -- The historic Joe's Liquor and Bar, a beloved landmark in downtown Rock Springs, in partnership with the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) are taking steps to preserve its iconic neon sign.
The neon sign, which has been a fixture of the establishment since its opening in 1961, is a valuable piece of local history and a beloved symbol of the community. However, over the years, the sign has become faded and worn, and mechanical parts of it on the inside have started to malfunction.
Recognizing the importance of the sign to the community, the owner of Joe's Liquor and Bar has announced a restoration and preservation project for the sign. The project will include an update of the sign's electrical components, replacement of backlighting, and a thorough paint job to restore the sign's vibrant colors.
"We are committed to preserving this historic piece of Rock Springs culture," said Angela Gaensslen, owner. "We want the neon sign to continue to shine bright for generations to come, and we're excited to be taking this important step towards its preservation."
The restoration and preservation project are being undertaken in partnership with the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA). The URA is organizing a crowd funding campaign to raise the necessary funds for the sign’s restoration. The campaign will kick off on Friday, June 2, with a launch party at Joe’s Liquor and Bar from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The party will spill into the parking lot and be open to the public. It will include raffles, drink specials, and other festivities.
“We recognize the history and importance of the sign to our community” said URA manager Chad Banks.
“It would be much less expensive for Joe’s to simply replace the sign, but we’d hate to see that happen. That’s why we agreed to partner with Angela on this project and help raise the necessary funds to repair and maintain the existing sign,” Banks added.
The crowd funding campaign will not only raise funds for the Joe’s sign, but additional funds will be used for a grant program to assist other small businesses in our community with needed signage and an effort to repair the remaining neon signs in the downtown area.
Those who contribute to the campaign can earn some great rewards, including having one of the seven barstools in Joe’s Liquor and Bar named in their honor; after all, Joe’s is the smallest bar in Wyoming.
For the crowd funding project, Joe’s and the Rock Springs Main Street/URA are working with The Local Crowd® out of Laramie. Started in 2014, The Local Crowd® works with rural communities to create local crowdfunding ecosystems that support growth and sustainability of local businesses and organizations.
A neon sign restoration company out of Salt Lake City, Yesco Signs, who has extensive experience working on similar projects and are the only neon signs experts that work in Southwestern Wyoming has already looked over the sign. The company will be carefully restoring the sign to its original glory, while also ensuring that it complies with all modern safety standards.
According to Gaensslen, she initially approached local sign and electrical companies, but because of the specialized nature of old-school neon, they were unable to do the work.
The project is expected to be completed this summer.
"We can't wait to show off the restored sign and celebrate with the community," said Gaensslen. "It's going to be a great day for Joe's Liquor and Bar, and for Rock Springs."
About Joe's Liquor and Bar
Joe's Liquor and Bar is a beloved local establishment in downtown Rock Springs, Wyoming, known as the smallest bar in Wyoming. Founded in 1961, Joe's has been a fixture of the community for over 60 years. For more information, visit their website at www.joesliquorandbar.com.