Green River residents Theresa and Tom Moltzan listen to the names of the fallen being read by former Rock Springs Chief of Police Dwane Pacheco during the Police Week Memorial Service at Red White Buffalo in downtown Green River on Wednesday, May 25.
Recent Green River High School graduate Harlei Lance played the trumpet during the Police Week Memorial Service at local retailer Red White Buffalo in downtown Green River on Wednesday, May 25.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain
Green River residents Theresa and Tom Moltzan listen to the names of the fallen being read by former Rock Springs Chief of Police Dwane Pacheco during the Police Week Memorial Service at Red White Buffalo in downtown Green River on Wednesday, May 25.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain
Former state trooper Barry Tippy organized the third annual Police Week Memorial Service at Red White Buffalo.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain
Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle and his wife Patricia listen as former state trooper Barry Tippy read the names of the fallen from Alabama.
GREEN RIVER – Sweetwater County residents and law enforcement representatives gathered to honor those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.
The third annual Police Week Memorial Service took place at local retailer Red White Buffalo in Green River on Wednesday, May 25.
Green River resident Barry Tippy worked for the Wyoming Highway Patrol for 23 years. The retired state trooper organized the event.
“This is something that’s very near and dear to my heart and it will always be,” said Tippy. “We owe it to the great men and women who said ‘I will lay my life down for you to make your community a better and safer place.’ ‘And I will lay my life down for you so you don’t have to see the monsters that we see.’”
Harlei Lance, Green River High School graduate of Class of 2022 played a song on her trumpet before the roll call was read aloud. The song was written in memory of the students who perished during the Columbine High School mass shooting in 1999.
Attendees took turns to read the roll call of the fallen.
“You never know, when you put on that uniform, if you’re going to make it back home that day,” Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle expressed. “To have anybody who does this profession and gives the ultimate sacrifice to a perfect stranger needs to be held in the utmost respect and honor.”
He added, “That’s what this is for. We can’t forget and we hope that the public realizes that these people will sacrifice themselves for their freedoms and their way of life.
“That’s what makes it special.”
Tippy pointed out that the individuals on the list was a brother, sister, son, daughter, husband or wife.
“When they went to work that day, they didn’t think they weren’t going to come home that day,” he shared. “There are empty chairs at the dinner table now, empty places at birthday parties, graduations and weddings. There are no father-daughter dances. They were people like you and me.”
After the moment of silence, Lance played “Taps.”
According to the Officer Down Memorial Page website, in 2021, 624 law enforcement officers passed away in the line of duty in the United States.