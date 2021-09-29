ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School will have all the fun and games next week for its “Welcome to the Jungle” themed homecoming, which begins on Tuesday, Oct. 5 this year.
Students will have a chance to rest up for the eventful week. There will be no school on Monday, Oct. 4, due to a scheduled fall holiday. The JV football team will be on the road, however. The team plays a game at Star Valley High School at 4 p.m.
The homecoming festivities officially begin on Tuesday, Oct. 5. It’s Twin Day and students will get the chance to match with their friends celebrate. That night, students will gather at the old fairgrounds, which is just off of Community Park Drive near Elk Street, for the annual Student Council Homecoming Bonfire! The bonfire is from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will be the location where the 2021 Homecoming Court is officially announced.
On Wednesday, Oct. 6, it’s Country vs. Country Club Day. Students can either dress up like they’re from the farm or dress preppy as if they’re about to go over to the local country club.
Also, on Wednesday, there will be a blood drive at the high school from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Afterward, students will get ready to march through the streets of Rock Springs with the annual homecoming parade. The parade lineup will begin at the high school at 4:30 p.m. and the parade will officially begin.
Following the parade, there will be a choir concert at 7 p.m.
On Thursday, Oct. 7, it’s the Battle of the Tigers – an event where the upperclassmen compete against the underclassmen. The upperclassmen will wear black that day, while the underclassmen will wear orange. At 1:45 p.m., there will be a homecoming assembly for the students.
That afternoon, it’s Senior Night for the Lady Tigers swim team. They will be hosting a swim meet at 4 p.m. The freshman volleyball team will also be playing at home. They play Pinedale at 6 p.m.
On Friday, Oct. 8, there will be no school. However, the day will be filled with sporting events.
The volleyball teams will be hosting Jackson Hole High School. The freshman team plays at 1 p.m., the junior varsity team plays at 2 p.m. and the varsity Lady Tigers are scheduled to play at 3 p.m.
Over at White Mountain Golf Course, a pair of cross country meets are taking place. The girls cross country meet begins at 3:30 p.m. and the boys cross country meet begins at 4:15 p.m.
The night will be capped off with the homecoming football game at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers will face off against Cheyenne South at 6 p.m. It will also be Senior Night for the tennis, cross country and golf teams. During halftime, the homecoming royalty will be announced at honored.
On Saturday, Oct. 9, the homecoming week continues. The volleyball teams will be playing again. The sophomore team plays at noon, the junior varsity team plays at 1 p.m. and the varsity squad will play at 2 p.m.
Saturday night is the homecoming dance! It will take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets for the dance cost $10 for singles and $15 for couples.