SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Casper Star-Tribune released its 31st annual Super 25 Football Team to commemorate the top 25 high school players in the state of Wyoming for their superb play during the 2021 high school football season.
Rock Springs High School Tigers dominate the list, along with an appearance from a Green River High School Wolves athlete.
Rock Springs High School senior duo Isaac Schoenfeld and Andrew Skorcz lead the list after their efforts earned the Tigers a berth to the 2021 4A WHSAA State Football Championship game.
Schoenfeld recently signed his national letter of intent to play football next season for the University of Wyoming Cowboys, while Skorcz has citied his massive 95-yard kickoff return touchdown against Cheyenne East High School, in the playoffs, as his favorite football moment.
Ironically, Schoenfeld has stated that Skorcz “leads by example and deserves more credit” for his work ethic and what he brings to the table for the Tigers. Quarterback Brock Bider has also called Skorcz “one of the best receivers in the state”.
Rock Springs senior duo of Cadon Shaklee and Brock Bider make the Casper Star-Tribune Super 25 second team and they are joined by Green River High School’s senior Dylan Taylor.
Shaklee was a force for the Tigers on defense during their playoff run, while Bider led the team from the quarterback position, even accumulating three touchdowns, all in the first quarter, against Kelly Walsh High School, in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.
Taylor had himself a phenomenal last stand as a high school football athlete as he broke numerous Wolves records, such as career receiving yards, career receptions, and single season receptions.
Rock Springs High School Tigers Kelton Bournazian, Dylan Coburn, Jake Eddy and Carter McBurnett made the third-team list for their efforts for contributing to an all-around great season for the Tigers.