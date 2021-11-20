SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Wyoming Coaches Association just announced their 2021 all-state football honors and a plethora of Sweetwater student-athletes have taken home honors for their exceptional play on the football field.
Rock Springs High School senior Isaac Schoenfeld leads the list by sharing the honor of lineman of the year with Chris Larson of Sheridan High School. Schoenfeld also received an all-state nod for tight end and defensive lineman.
Rock Springs senior Andrew Skorcz took home double honors, receiving all-state honors as a wide receiver and defensive back.
Rock Springs junior Carter McBurnett received all-state honors for his work on the offensive line along with Rock Springs senior Colton Carlsen.
Rock Springs senior Jake Eddy took home all-state honors for his work on the defense, finding a place on the list as a defensive lineman.
Rock Springs senior linebacker Cadon Shaklee and Rock Springs running back Dylan Coburn also received all-state honors for their fine play this season.
Senior quarterback Brock Bider rounded out Rock Springs’ all-state honors for his outstanding play behind center this season.
In Class 3A, Green River High School senior wide receiver Dylan Taylor was the only athlete from his school to receive all-state honors.
As for Class 1A, Farson-Eden High School senior Cree Jones took home all-state honors for the second year in a row.