ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Tigers opened up their 2021 football season with blowout victory over the Campbell County High School Camels on Friday, 56-8, led by senior Isaac Schoenfeld’s four touchdowns.
“It’s amazing. We’re going to celebrate tonight and get back to work on Monday,” said Schoenfeld, who verbally committed to play football for the University of Wyoming Cowboys next fall. “Our linemen came out huge tonight, so big shout out to them.”
The Tigers got things going early, scoring on their first drive with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Schoenfeld. Campbell County quickly responded with an 80-yard touchdown play to bring the score within a single point.
That was the closest the Camels would come to making it a competitive game, however.
The Tigers opened things up when senior quarterback Brock Bider found Schoenfeld in the end zone for a six-yard touchdown with 4:06 left in the first quarter.
Seconds before the opening period ended Bider found senior Andrew Skorz, who ran it 65 yards for his first touchdown of the game. As the quarter ended, Rock Springs junior Saben Carlsen got the Tigers’ first turnover of the game with an interception around their own 30-yard line.
“We knew how much size (Campbell County) had. I mean, they’re big, so we wanted to play at a fast tempo to see if we can wear them down and trust the conditioning that we’ve done. We’ve had some pretty hard practices and I think our guys did a lot of really, really good things,” said Rock Springs head coach Mark Lenhardt.
Schoenfeld got his third touchdown of the game when Bider found him for a 46-yard touchdown to make the score 28-6 in favor of the Tigers.
Seconds later, Rock Springs senior Tommy Faigl got his first interception of the game, picking off Campbell County junior quarterback Jeff Pelton around the Camels’ 22-yard line.
Skorz found the end zone again around with 7:31 left in the second quarter with a six-yard rush.
Fifteen seconds later, Faigl picked off Pelton again for his second interception. The Camels managed to get on the scoreboard again with a safety, but the Tigers responded by marching down the field that ended with a three-yard rushing touchdown by Schoenfeld to give the Tigers a 42-8 advantage.
Schoenfeld capped off his four-touchdown his performance with an interception of his own with 2:38 remaining in the first half, which led to a one-yard rushing touchdown by senior Dylan Coburn.
“it’s just one game. Things in high school football can change on a dime and, Lord willing, we stay healthy and we keep improving and getting better because next week will be a different game,” Lenhardt said.
The Tigers will travel to Gillette next week to take on Thunder Basin High School.