ROCK SPRINGS — The National School Choice Week Proclamation deeming Jan. 23-29 will be presented during the upcoming Rock Springs City Council meeting on Jan. 18, at 7 p.m.
According to the proclamation, millions of students, parents, educators, schools and organizations across the country celebrate School Choice Week in order to raise awareness of the need for effective educational options.
The proclamation also states, “Educational variety not also helps to diversify our economy, but also enhances the vibrancy of our community.”
“Rock Springs recognizes the important role that an effective education plays in preparing all students in Government Name to be successful adults.”
When it comes to the schools located in Rock Springs, the proclamation goes into type and quality of those schools.
“Rock Springs is home to a multitude of high quality public and nonpublic school from which parents can choose for their children, in addition to families who educate their children in the home.”
The proclamation also addresses the “many high quality teaching professionals in all types of school settings who are committed to educating our children” that are located in Rock Springs.
Additional information pertaining to the proclamation and the other items that will be covered at the meeting can be found on the agenda, located on the city of Rock Springs’ website, www.rswy.net.