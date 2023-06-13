Summertime for kids in Wyoming should be filled with water fights, exploring and nourishing meals. Yet one in eight children in Wyoming face hunger, with kids and families in rural areas facing even more food insecurity.

However, Food Bank of Wyoming’s Totes of Hope™ fills the gap when school is out for the summer where access to meals may prove to be more difficult, especially for children living in Wyoming’s most rural areas.

