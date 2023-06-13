Summertime for kids in Wyoming should be filled with water fights, exploring and nourishing meals. Yet one in eight children in Wyoming face hunger, with kids and families in rural areas facing even more food insecurity.
However, Food Bank of Wyoming’s Totes of Hope™ fills the gap when school is out for the summer where access to meals may prove to be more difficult, especially for children living in Wyoming’s most rural areas.
According to a press release from the Food Bank of Wyoming, school nutrition programs have proved to be an effective solution for feeding kids, with upwards of 22 million children across the country receiving assistance via the National School Lunch Program.
As many parents (and kids) rely and depend on school meals to help feed their children for both breakfast and lunch, the end of the school year can present worry and uncertainty for parents struggling to provide daily meals. Food Bank of Wyoming is proud to provide summer food programs such as Totes of Hope or one of our 19 mobile pantries, to assist, especially when school meals are no longer an option.
Food Bank of Wyoming’s Totes of Hope™ Program distributes more than 1,600 bags of food to kids and their families every week via 16 sites across the state, at no cost to kids, families and partner sites.
These totes contain enough nutritious, shelf-stable and fresh food to make roughly seven household meals, helping to bridge the gap in meal access many kids face when school is out of session. To locate resources in your area, contact Food Bank of Wyoming’s help desk at helpdesk@wyomingfoodbank.org or 307-265-2172.
Food Bank of Wyoming aims to enhance children’s summertime experiences by supporting them and their families with food – and you can help! Food Bank of Wyoming relies on generous donations and volunteers in our many communities across the state. Learn more about getting involved or giving a financial gift to helps kids thrive by visiting wyomingfoodbank.org.