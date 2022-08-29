Troop 86 back row, left to right, Logan May, Matthew Lemon, Bobbie Aldred, Kaleb Cheney, Scoutmaster Dustin Conover. Front row: Assistant Scoutmaster Nathaniel Lemon, Aven Conover, Ty Corbett, Vera Trefethen, Robert Roswell, Logan Conover.
ROCK SPRINGS — Scout BSA Troop 86 held their quarterly Court of Honor on Aug. 25 at the White Mountain Library.
Scoutmaster Dustin Conover presented the awards, which included 49 merit badges and 10 rank advancements. Many of the merit badges, such as Archery and Small Boat Sailing, had been earned at Camp Hunt the last week of June.
Other badges, such as Citizenship in Society, Citizenship in the Community, and Personal Fitness had been worked on at weekly troop meetings. Koen Asper, Andrew Lauridsen and Christian Lauridsen were recognized for having earned their Eagle Scout badges in June. Kaleb Cheney and Bobbie Aldred received Life badges. Four Scouts had achieved the rank of Star since the last Court of Honor. They were Logan May, Matthew Lemon, Ty Corbett, and Josh Harris, Robert Roswell received his First-Class rank.
Also recognized was Vera Trefethen. She received her 40-year service pin from district Scout executive Budd Allen. Troop Committee Chair Nathan Riddle presented Trefethen with her religious award, the Vanguard, and also gave her a plaque thanking her for helping 100 Boy Scouts reach the rank of Eagle.
Guest speaker Sterling Conover, talked of the value of Scouting in giving parents good memories of time spent with their child, and he said Scouting teaches things such as flag care that you don’t learn any place else.
The program was planned and conducted by Kaleb Cheney.
Troop 86 is sponsored by Mountain States Pressure Service. It meets weekly at the Young at Heart Senior and Community Center.