Troop 86 back row, left to right, Logan May, Matthew Lemon, Bobbie Aldred, Kaleb Cheney, Scoutmaster Dustin Conover. Front row: Assistant Scoutmaster Nathaniel Lemon, Aven Conover, Ty Corbett, Vera Trefethen, Robert Roswell, Logan Conover.

 Photo courtesy of Vera Trefethen

ROCK SPRINGS — Scout BSA Troop 86 held their quarterly Court of Honor on Aug. 25 at the White Mountain Library.

Scoutmaster Dustin Conover presented the awards, which included 49 merit badges and 10 rank advancements. Many of the merit badges, such as Archery and Small Boat Sailing, had been earned at Camp Hunt the last week of June.

