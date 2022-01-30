...Windy on Monday...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...West wind of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts 40 to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Southern Lincoln County and Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...Monday through Early Monday Evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to exercise caution if
driving on Interstate 80 and other highways. Lightweight or
high profile vehicles will be at risk of blowover.
ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 will be holding a special board meeting to vote on whether or not to authorize the district’s facilities department to award the bid to Shepard Construction Inc. for the Overland School Project on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 6 p.m.
It comes in at $1,205,568.00, plus a 20% contingency of $241,133.60, for a total amount of $1,446,681.60.
According to the agenda, “Bids were advertised and one bid was received and opened on Jan. 13, 2022. This is part of the $3,741,791.00 estimated budget for renovations at Overland School as we prepare this building to become the future home of the head start program beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.”
The renovations to the building include classroom separations, restrooms in every classroom, as well as structural and security alterations.
The agenda states that the project will be funded through grant, District Capital Construction and Major Maintenance funds.