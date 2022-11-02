...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM MDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge, and East
Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute, including along
Interstate 80.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The board of trustees of Sweetwater County School District No. 1 has declared a vacancy exists on the board due to the resignation of John Bettolo, a member of the board serving at large.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The board of trustees of Sweetwater County School District No. 1 has declared a vacancy exists on the board due to the resignation of John Bettolo, a member of the board serving at large. Pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 21-3-108, the remaining members of the board shall fill the vacancy within 30 days.
Letters of interest must be received no later than 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Office of the Superintendent, Sweetwater County School District Number One, State of Wyoming, Central Administration Building, 3550 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.
The board of trustees will hold a special meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Central Administration Building at 3550 Foothill Blvd. to interview interested candidates in executive session. Following executive session, the board shall make an appointment of a successor trustee. The successful candidate will serve the remainder of the unfilled term of Mr. Bettolo until Dec. 1, 2022.