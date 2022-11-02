Image one

The board of trustees of Sweetwater County School District No. 1 has declared a vacancy exists on the board due to the resignation of John Bettolo, a member of the board serving at large.

ROCK SPRINGS -- The board of trustees of Sweetwater County School District No. 1 has declared a vacancy exists on the board due to the resignation of John Bettolo, a member of the board serving at large. Pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 21-3-108, the remaining members of the board shall fill the vacancy within 30 days.

Letters of interest must be received no later than 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Office of the Superintendent, Sweetwater County School District Number One, State of Wyoming, Central Administration Building, 3550 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

