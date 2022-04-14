GRHS HOF

Sweetwater County School District No. 2 recently announced the 2022 Green River Hall-of-Fame Class. Each year, current or former members of the Green River community are recognized during halftime of one of the Green River High School football games. This year’s hall-of-fame class will be honored at halftime when the Wolves host Rawlins High School at Wolves Stadium on Friday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

On Saturday, Sept. 10, a Hall-of-Fame Banquet will take place at GRHS at 5 p.m., which will be followed by a social event at the Hampton Inn in Green River at 7:30 p.m.

The following individuals and organizations were selected to the 2022 Green River Hall-of-Fame Class:

Tom Wilson 

-14 Years as GRHS athletic director, starting the Green River Hall-of-Fame in 2009 while in this position

-13 Years as head football coach for GRHS – 53 career wins, all-time wins leader in GRHS football history, all-state football player, represented GRHS in the first ever Shrine Bowl, head coach of Shrine Bowl in 1993 

Mike Hamel 

-Current Superintendent of Schools in Rawlins, Wyoming and Member of the WHSAA Executive Board -Member of the University of Wyoming Athletic Hall-of-Fame: Wrestling – 3X WAC Champion

-State High School Wrestling Champion, All-Time Career Pin Leader in UW Wrestling Program History 

Class of 1974 Athletic and Activities Teams 

-The Class of 1974 won 5 State Championship: Football, Golf, Boys & Girls Swimming, and Wrestling

-The Industrial Arts Program won the State Championship and Basketball and Track & Field Placed 3rd at State -GRHS only offered 7 Sports in 1973-74: They won 5 State Titles and Placed 3rd at State in the other 2 Sports 

Brent Foster (Originally Selected to the 2021 HOF, will be Honored and Placed in the 2022 HOF) 

-U.S. Naval Aviator and Educator at the Office of Naval Research and the Naval War College

-Pioneered the creation and development of the new Maritime Patrol Tactical Air Crew protocols and procedures -Selected as one of the first Naval Tactical Coordinators 

Dr. Jeffrey C. Bauer 

-Internationally recognized Health Care Futurist and Medical Economist with over 300 Publications -University of Colorado Health Sciences Center (Denver) Associate Professor and Assistant Chancellor for Planning and Program Development

-Ph.D. from University of Colorado in Economics, Boettcher Scholar, Ford Foundation Independent Scholar 

If you know that contact or other information regarding these HOF selections, email Nancy Rider at nancy.rider@swcsd2.org.

