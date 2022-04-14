GREEN RIVER – Sweetwater County School District No. 2 recently announced the 2022 Green River Hall-of-Fame Class.
Each year, current or former members of the Green River community are recognized during halftime of one of the Green River High School football games.
This year’s hall-of-fame class will be honored at halftime when the Wolves host Rawlins High School at Wolves Stadium on Friday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, Sept. 10, a Hall-of-Fame Banquet will take place at GRHS at 5 p.m., which will be followed by a social event at the Hampton Inn in Green River at 7:30 p.m.
The following individuals and organizations were selected to the 2022 Green River Hall-of-Fame Class:
Tom Wilson
-14 Years as GRHS athletic director, starting the Green River Hall-of-Fame in 2009 while in this position
-13 Years as head football coach for GRHS – 53 career wins, all-time wins leader in GRHS football history, all-state football player, represented GRHS in the first ever Shrine Bowl, head coach of Shrine Bowl in 1993
Mike Hamel
-Current Superintendent of Schools in Rawlins, Wyoming and Member of the WHSAA Executive Board -Member of the University of Wyoming Athletic Hall-of-Fame: Wrestling – 3X WAC Champion
-State High School Wrestling Champion, All-Time Career Pin Leader in UW Wrestling Program History
Class of 1974 Athletic and Activities Teams
-The Class of 1974 won 5 State Championship: Football, Golf, Boys & Girls Swimming, and Wrestling
-The Industrial Arts Program won the State Championship and Basketball and Track & Field Placed 3rd at State -GRHS only offered 7 Sports in 1973-74: They won 5 State Titles and Placed 3rd at State in the other 2 Sports
Brent Foster (Originally Selected to the 2021 HOF, will be Honored and Placed in the 2022 HOF)
-U.S. Naval Aviator and Educator at the Office of Naval Research and the Naval War College
-Pioneered the creation and development of the new Maritime Patrol Tactical Air Crew protocols and procedures -Selected as one of the first Naval Tactical Coordinators
Dr. Jeffrey C. Bauer
-Internationally recognized Health Care Futurist and Medical Economist with over 300 Publications -University of Colorado Health Sciences Center (Denver) Associate Professor and Assistant Chancellor for Planning and Program Development
-Ph.D. from University of Colorado in Economics, Boettcher Scholar, Ford Foundation Independent Scholar
If you know that contact or other information regarding these HOF selections, email Nancy Rider at nancy.rider@swcsd2.org.