GREEN RIVER -- Assistant Superintendent Alan Demaret gave an update on the COVID-19 policies and procedures during the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 board meeting.
The district is striving to remain in school face-to-face as they did last year. On Sept. 1, Superintendent Craig Barringer sent out a press release, stating the growing numbers of positive COVID-19 cases within the school district, which has resulted in many students and staff members going into quarantine.
Due to Wyoming public health orders, the school district has an obligation to notify families if their child has been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Following the same public health order, students who have been exposed or test positive are required to quarantine.
Students will need to remain quarantined for 10 days. If they are not symptomatic, they can resume normal activity on the 11th day, while still monitoring for symptoms until day 14.
On day five, they can choose to be tested if they are not experiencing symptoms. If the test is negative, the student can return to school on day eight. However, the negative test has to come from a medical professional or facility.
If the student is symptomatic or tests positive, they must remain quarantined the full 14 days.
Receiving orders to quarantine will not limit you from future quarantines.
Demaret said there are some ways students can reduce the risk of having to be quarantined following an exposure.
For students that have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and aren’t experiencing symptoms, they will not have to quarantine.
If two students, one being exposed and one who is positive, are both wearing a face covering, the one who was exposed will also not have to be in quarantine.
Students can also reduce their risk of exposure by not being within six feet of someone who tests positive for more than 15 minutes.
Demaret said the school district remains diligent in reducing the impact COVID-19 by continuing practices like increased cleaning and disinfecting, as well as making testing available for symptomatic students with parental consent.
He said the district’s purpose is to provide a safe and outstanding educational experience for students. In turn, the district also has to consider how their procedures and protocols affect the community.
“COVID-19 can, as many of you have seen, divide our community, friendships and families. So, we want to make sure our intent is not to do so,” Demaret said. “We want to make sure we provide options that give parents a choice, while make sure our students and staff are safe. That’s our priority.”