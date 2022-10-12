Image one

Sweetwater County School District No. 2 superintendent Craig Barringer presented the WY-TOPP and ACT scores from the 2021 – 2022 school year during the board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

 Rocket Miner Photo

GREEN RIVER – Sweetwater County School District No. 2 superintendent Craig Barringer said that the district had the lowest attendance rates in several years: 87.8%, which was compared to the pre-pandemic 2019-2020 attendance rates at 94.2%.

