...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new
fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones...285...288...289...300.
In Northwest WY Fire Zone....286.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zones...278...414...416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In North Central WY...Hot Springs...Johnson...Park...Washakie.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 15 percent in the higher elevations, and as
low as 10 to 12 percent in the lower elevations.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 60s in the higher elevations,
and in the upper 70s to around 80 in the lower elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of gusty
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
GREEN RIVER -- Sweetwater County School District No. 2's WY-TOPP scores had the highest increase from 2013 in the state.
The significant increase in the 2020-2021 WY-TOPP scores was discussed by Superintendent Craig Barringer at the SCSD No. 2 board meeting on Sept. 14.
Barringer said that overall, the test scores were "really good news" and are especially impressive considering students took the tests amid a pandemic.
Third grade English scores came in at 63%, 13 points above the state average. For fourth grade English scores, they are 14 points above the state average. Fifth grade scores came in at 67%, compared to the state's average of 55%.
Ninth grade scores rose from 58% to 67%, with tenth grade scores increasing from 52% to 59%.
However, eighth grade English scores dropped from 60% to 55%.
For the district's math scores, third grade rose by 10 points. Fifth grade math scores rose by three points compared to 2018-2019 school year, and is now 17 points above the state average.
Eighth grade math scores dropped seven points, but are eight points above the state average.
Ninth grade math scores exhibited one of the biggest changes compared to the scores from two years ago.
Scores came in at 35% compared to the state average of 40% for the 2018-2019 school year. However, for the 2020-2021 school year, those scores rose to 62%, compared to the state average of 42%.
For science test scores, eighth grade fell from 44% to 41% when compared to two years ago.