ROCK SPRINGS – Several individuals were recognized by Sweetwater County School District No. 1 during the district’s regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 13.
Rock Springs High School student Dylan Chatterley is the district’s student representative. The district thanked Chatterley for joining the board of trustees and sharing a fresh student perspective.
“Dylan’s attendance sends a positive message to all of the student body to become involved while representing the Rock Springs High School and the district in a respectful way,” said Nicole Bolton, director of human resources. “Our students are capable of great things. Civic engagement is one of those things.”
Two employees had recently retired from SCSD No. 1.
According to Bolton, Doris Smoot has been with the district for a total of 28 years. Smoot started her career in 1995 as a substitute paraprofessional and has worked in other district roles including classroom and office paraprofessional, school secretary at Washington Elementary and worked in the special services office at the central administration building.
Currently, Smoot is now the secretary to the director of special services. She finishes her career with SCSD No. 1 on Feb. 28.
Susan Nay has been with the district for a total of 30 years. Nay started as a substitute in the nutrition services department in 1993 and continued to serve students as an accommodation and resource aide at Rock Springs High School.
“Susan is a building block and has a true passion for helping and supporting kids,” Bolton described. “Although her last day was at the end of January, we would like to wish Susan a wonderful retirement and know that she will always be a Tiger.”
Debbie Callas and the Wesswick Foundation were recognized for their efforts at Pilot Butte Elementary. Callas has stocked the workroom cupboards full of snacks for the students and bought clothing. She hired local band, Wy5 for the back-to-school open house night and paid for t-shirts for every single student. She baked many homemade goods and treats for parent-teacher conference night. Callas and her Foundation bought hot chocolate for all the students and bought lunch for our staff.
“She is amazing!” Bolton expressed.
Rock Springs resident Nessi Pergande is the nutrition services assistant at Stagecoach Elementary. She was recognized for her involvement at the school.
Bolton told the board and the community members in attendance that Pergande is “amazing at ensuring that all of our kiddos eat a nutritious meal.”
Bolton added, “Our students love her as she greets each one of them by name and with a smile. She goes above and beyond her duties. She has taken time more than once to read to classes. She was also kind enough to record a video about herself and eating healthy to share during a first grade Johnny Appleseed Day.”
Most recently, Pergande arranged for local author, Dena High, to come read her book, “You Did It, Jasper!” to a class and bring signed copies for the students before Christmas break.
“It was such a treat,” Bolton said. “Nessi made this moment even more special by providing her own elf who brought a sweet treat to students to celebrate during our Christmas party. Mind you, she has done all of these things, and more, on her own time. She is an amazing employee and an awesome advocate for kiddos.”
Bolton shared that on January 26, there was a medical situation on the bus coming from Farson to Rock Springs after school. As most travelers know, communication issues could take place on this stretch of roadway between Farson and Rock Springs such as failure to reach others via cell phone. Radio service was also lost or spotty.
According to Bolton, one of the RSHS students, Jaycee Dufford, remained calm and sat with the victim.
“Her actions helped tremendously in keeping the victim calm so that the situation could be dealt with,” said Bolton. “Cell phone service was finally established and the victim’s parent was contacted for further direction. Once the bus was able to get underway to Rock Springs, Jaycee stayed at the victim’s side and continued to calm the victim and at one point got into contact with the parent to receive any further advice that could be helpful and to also reassure the parent.”
Bolton said, “Because of Jaycee’s willingness to provide care to her fellow student, the situation did not escalate to the point of becoming a medical emergency.”
Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Firefighters Association hosted a buffalo raffle and the RSHS Future Business Leaders of America teamed up with their efforts. Together, they raised $21,000 to benefit the students receiving reduced pay meals from the District Nutrition Services Department. Each $10 ticket purchased went directly to the benefit of a student’s breakfast or lunch balance.