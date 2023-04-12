ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County School District Number 1 approved the alternative schedules for all in-town schools, Desert School (Wamsutter) and Farson-Eden school for the next 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years.
K-3 — Start Time -7:50 a.m.
Currently, the start time for K-6 is 8:10 a.m.
K-3 — End Time — 3:05 p.m.
Currently, the end time for K-3 is 3 p.m.
4-6 grade — Start Time — 8 a.m.
Currently, the start time for 4-6 is 8:10 a.m.
4-6 grade — End Time — 3:15 p.m.
Currently, the end time for 4-6 grade is 3 p.m.
Rock Springs Junior High — Start Time — 8:30 a.m.
Currently, the start time is 8 a.m.
Rock Springs Junior High — End Time — 3:50 p.m.
Currently, the end time is 3:45 p.m.
Rock Springs High School — Start Time — 8 a.m.
Currently, the start time for Rock Springs High School is 8 a.m.
Rock Springs High School — End Time — 3:55 p.m.
Currently, the end time is 4:15 p.m.
Wamsutter schedule is as follows:
Middle/Elementary School – Start Time: 8:30 a.m.
End Time: 3:50 p.m.
Students will continue to have a 4-day school week.
The board implemented a three-minute limit on the time for attendees to speak. There were no comments regarding the start/end times from attendees during public comment, but Rock Springs High School teacher Mark Chollak said that he disagreed with the data, which demonstrated increased student achievement due to the 4-day school week, as well as teacher recruitment and retainment.
“For half the teachers, we are not seeing the benefits,” said Chollak. “I know that at one point, an administrator went to a teacher fair and visited with one potential teacher.
“My message ever since I got involved is ‘listen to teachers.’ We don’t listen to teachers. We barely got a climate survey for teachers.”
Chollak went on to describe that the climate surveys as inadequate.
“They should be testing the entire community, the business sector and all stakeholders – that's a climate survey.”
Traci Watkins, a science instructor at Rock Springs High School, wanted to voice her concerns over the proposed continuation of the 4-day week the district has experimented with over the last two years.
Watkins was not allowed to read her statements publicly since she had already e-mailed her statements to the board.
Watkins told Rocket-Miner that she had sent her statements 45 minutes before receiving a notification that the written comments were not going to be read aloud.
Assuming she would be allowed to speak in person since her statements were not going to be read aloud, she approached the microphone only to be turned away.
Jelaco informed Watkins that her statement is available for the public to view on the district’s website.
Rock Springs resident Kristina Jereb attended the board meeting.
“The board exited the regular board meeting for a public meeting on the alternative calendar so the rules of the board meeting such as three minutes and then cutting people off should not have applied,” said Jereb. “If this was a public meeting, anyone including people who send in written comments, should have been able to speak.”
She added, “The board also did not give anyone else a chance to speak as they quickly asked for a motion to go back into the board meeting.
“This public meeting was a joke.”