Painting

Nature is Halli Riskus’ favorite subject, especially water and reflections. A long-term district art instructor, Riskus teaches drawing, painting and printmaking classes at Rock Springs Junior High.

 Photo Courtesy of Community Fine Arts Center

“This is going to be a really big show!”

Community Fine Arts Center, (CFAC), director Debora Soule announced that 13 art teachers are participating in this year’s finale of the Youth Arts exhibits held annually.

