ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School has hired Byron Bolen as its new athletic director and assistant principal for the 2023-2024 school year, RSHS principal Glen Suppes announced on Wednesday, May 10.
“Mr. Bolen brings to RSHS a lot of experience in the area of school leadership, athletics, activities and a willingness to not only grow the athletic programs but to grow our players into great student-athletes,” Suppes stated in a press release. “Rock Springs High School is looking forward to this new chapter in our athletic and activities program.”
Bolen comes from Sugar Land, Texas, where he graduated from high school in the early 1990s. He went straight into the service industry with a carpet cleaning and restoration startup company called Venturi Technology.
“That was incredible experience that taught me the value of hard work, doing things right the first time, and giving the customer the best experience possible,” Bolen stated.
From there, he went to Arizona where he enrolled in Eastern Arizona College and then transferred to Northern Arizona University. He studied American politics and economics. After graduating, he got his first job in a small, rural school district in the White Mountains of Arizona.
“I loved it. I love teaching, leading, and found a way to incorporate my passions and competitive nature into the work in the classroom as a teacher, on the court as a coach, and on the stage as a director,” he stated.
“I found that I was really good at getting the most out of kids because I believed in them, I loved them, and I wanted the best for them. It was the best of all worlds at that time,” he stated in a press release.
“I taught for 12 years and had taken a few courses toward a Master’s degree but lacked the time and funds to really complete it, so I went to work at the nearby Power Plant as the Safety Trainer. I was already OSHA qualified to teach 10- and 30-hour outreach classes. Plus, I had helped my dad in his Contractor Business Development company in Texas, and also, my friend in his Safety Training business to supplement my income through the years; so going to the Power Plant was an easy step for me to accomplish my goal and get my Master’s completed.”
His first administration job was as a district athletic director.
“This position was amazing for me,” he stated. “It was all-in for athletics on the Navajo reservation. Well known for their love of basketball, I now had a 6,500-seat indoor basketball arena that was the premier venue for ‘Rezball.’
“In addition to basketball, we resurrected the football program, installed a new turf baseball and softball fields, and hosted many wrestling, volleyball, and basketball tournaments. As AD, I was able to take my love to education, kids, and my passion for athletics, and student outcomes, and take the program to a new level of excellence. I found I was able to exert my competitive juices and love of making incredible experiences for kids on an entirely new level.”
During that time, his family was living about six hours away and he made the decision to take an administration job closer to home, which would be the beginning of his experience as a campus principal.
“Throughout my years as principal, I was able to see that no matter the circumstances, students can succeed in the classroom, on the field, on the stage, and personally, and be college or career ready. But this kind of outcome takes a dedication to believe that the students can, and to hold the students to high expectations,” he stated.
“My philosophy for education and schools has evolved over the years, and my vision is to empower all students to be successful, and personally driven through an effective team of teachers, staff, parents, and community; in a safe and collaborative learning environment dedicated to the value of high expectations.”
His draw to athletics is the impact it can have on everyone involved.
“I truly believe that a strong athletics program can benefit not only the student athletes, but the entire school, staff, families, and community. There is something magical about athletic competitions, school events, and seeing the rising generation give it their all,” he stated.
“Athletic competitions and school events brings communities together like nothing else can, and I am so grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of that effort at Rock Springs High School to create an amazing experience for everyone involved!”
Bolen comes to Wyoming thanks to his love for life and liberty, for this great country of America and the great outdoors.
“What brings me to the beautiful state of Wyoming is, honestly ,my love for life and liberty, for this great country of America and the great outdoors, for the breathtaking beauty of the land, and the awesome opportunity to work at Rock Springs High School,” he stated.
“I am beyond honored and excited to work alongside superintendent McGovern, principal Suppes, and the entire high school staff, to serve this amazing community and provide these kids with a truly rich and powerful experience! This is what I live for; this is what drives me - to make a positive impact in people's lives and to help them unleash their full potential!”