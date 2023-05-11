Bolen

Rock Springs High School has hired Byron Bolen as its new athletic director and assistant principal for the 2023-2024 school year, RSHS principal Glen Suppes announced on Wednesday, May 10.

 Photo courtesy of Rock Springs High School

“Mr. Bolen brings to RSHS a lot of experience in the area of school leadership, athletics, activities and a willingness to not only grow the athletic programs but to grow our players into great student-athletes,” Suppes stated in a press release. “Rock Springs High School is looking forward to this new chapter in our athletic and activities program.”

