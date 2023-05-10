ROCK SPRINGS -- The end of the school year is bittersweet as students and staff have given their all and are ready for a summer break, but it is also a time when the community honors retirees from Sweetwater County School District No. 1.
Vicki Coletti was the first to be recognized at the SCSD1 board meeting on Monday, May 8. She has served students for 36 years as an aide in various roles at Northpark Elementary.
Cindy Sidwell will be retiring on June 9 and has served students for 35 years as a nurse aide, secretary at Yellowstone School for 15 years and 19 years as the secretary at Northpark.
Lorna Bath is retiring after 26 successful years of teaching. She started her career in SCSD1 as a 2-3 combination teacher in Superior. After one year, she transitioned to third grade at Northpark Elementary, where the school out North became her home for the next several years. She moved to fourth grade in 2007-2008, where she continued to connect with students.
Bath shifted schools one more time in 2021-2022, where resides as an Eastside Eagle and soars daily with her students. She is a former Teacher of the Year with a passion for science.
Julia Ann Arwood will be retiring on May 25 after 29 years of service to students. She was a teacher’s aide, library aide, resource aide, and bus driver in Superior; resource aide, pupil services secretary, and office aide at White Mountain Junior High; pupil services secretary at Pilot Butte; and office support at Eastside Elementary.
"I've had a lot of fun during my time with the district," said Arwood. "The people are very nice and I've had a lot of great experiences with them.
"The people are what made my career very enjoyable."
Shari Moran has served SCSD1 for the last 16 years. She has taught at White Mountain Elementary and Lincoln Elementary. Her last school is Eastside, where she has taught both fifth and sixth grade.
Michelle Fillpot celebrates six years with the district. She began her career at Walnut Elementary and finishes as a fourth grade teacher at Eastside Elementary.
Loretta Abram will be retiring on June 16 after 40 years. She started as an aide and secretary in Superior, then became the registrar at Rock Springs High School and Rock Springs Junior High. Abram is finishing her career as a RSHS Tiger.
Laura Rodgers will be retiring on May 26 after 15 years of service to the students. She started in nutrition services, a paraprofessional at Northpark, White Mountain Elementary, Lincoln, Eastside, and Black Butte High School.
Debbie Iorg will be retiring on May 26 after 16 years of service to the students. She also has a special gift for students as she has worked as a paraprofessional in special programs at Westridge and Pilot Butte.
Cassandra Harris has been a special education teacher for 32 years with SCSD1. She has worked at Overland Elementary as a Bobcat and finishes her career as a Sage Fox.
Robin Phillips has been a counselor in the district for the last 16 years. She started as a RSHS Tiger and has spent the last two years working with K-3 students at Stagecoach.
Joann Stevens has been supporting district music for 25 years. She ends her career as a Jaguar at RSJH but has also taught elementary band and instrumental music at Black Butte High School.
Rudy Stevens has been a SCSD1 math and science teacher in for the last 25 years. He taught at RSJH, at the same school when it was White Mountain Junior High, and East Junior High.
Kristeen Cundall is retiring after serving district students for 12 years. She ends her career as the RSJH principal leading the Jags. She was also an elementary principal at Walnut Elementary enjoying the “littles” as she refers to them.
Rene Maloney is retiring from the district after 16 years. Rene has a gift for kindergarteners and has taught kindergarten for many years.
"I'm going to miss all the kids, especially at the kindergarten age," Maloney expressed. "I am excited to retire, though. We plan to enjoy plenty of outdoor recreation. Wyoming is the place to do that."
Kathy Sisemore is retiring from SCSD1 a second time after 21 years. In total, she has provided 46.5 years to students. She loves every aspect of teaching and learning, especially teaching students who were at risk. She always roots for the underdog. Teaching has not only been her career but her life’s work. Sisemore has been a social studies teacher, instructional coach, case manager, and lastly a juvenile detention center case manager at Black Butte High School.
"It was my pleasure to teach everyone. I have taught many of the teachers in this room!" she chuckled. "Some of my students are on the administration and some are on the board."