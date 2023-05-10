Retirees1

Retirees from Sweetwater County School District No. 1 gathered for a group photo during the SCSD1 board meeting on Monday, May 8. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS -- The end of the school year is bittersweet as students and staff have given their all and are ready for a summer break, but it is also a time when the community honors retirees from Sweetwater County School District No. 1.

Vicki Coletti was the first to be recognized at the SCSD1 board meeting on Monday, May 8. She has served students for 36 years as an aide in various roles at Northpark Elementary. 

Tags

comments powered by Disqus